Shanxi Man Heart Fertilizer Showcases Fertilizer Products At AGRILINK 2026 In The Philippines

Shanxi Man Heart Fertilizer Attends AGRILINK 2026 Philippines, Showcasing Full Range of Quality Fertilizers Manila, Philippines – Shanxi Man Heart Fertilizer, a professional Chinese fertilizer manufacturer and exporter, will take part in AGRILINK 2026, the Philippines' leading international agribusiness exhibition, held from October 8 to 10 in Manila. All trade visitors are warmly invited to meet our team at Booth A275.

As a trusted factory and exporter based in China, Shanxi Man Heart Fertilizer presents a complete lineup of agro-input products for Philippine and Southeast Asian farmers and distributors. Our exhibited portfolio covers Ammonium Phosphate, Potassium Sulphate (SOP), Mono-Potassium Phosphate (MKP), Calcium Phosphate (SSP), Ammonium Sulfate, Magnesium Sulfate, Urea, Humic Acid and NPK compound fertilizers. Every product undergoes rigorous quality inspection with guaranteed nutrient levels, ideal for rice, fruits, vegetables and cash crops to raise harvest output and optimize soil health.

AGRILINK 2026 creates a valuable platform linking global fertilizer suppliers, wholesalers and local growers. Shanxi Man Heart Fertilizer is seeking long-term stable cooperation with Philippine agribusiness partners.

Our sales team at Booth A275 is available for face-to-face consultations, sample requests and business negotiations. Shanxi Man Heart Fertilizer keeps focusing on reliable product quality and efficient logistics services for worldwide agricultural customers.

About Us

SHANXI MAN HEART FERTILIZER CO.,LTD (established in 2018) is located in Shanxi China. After 10 years of experience in the fertilizer industry, it has become a world-renowned ammonium sulfate granular producer and fertilizer trader.