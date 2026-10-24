Military Paramedic And Veteran Olena Sharhovska Dies At 43

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Suspilne Kultura, Ukrinform reports.

In 2015, she began traveling to the front with the Mykola Pyrohov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital and later joined the Hospitallers medical battalion.

"Having mastered tactical medicine, 'Jane' went out to evacuate the wounded from the hottest sections of the front line, snatching our soldiers from the clutches of death on the way to stabilization points," the medical battalion's members said on Facebook.

In September 2022, Sharhovska enlisted in the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where she also conducted tactical medicine training. At the same time, she continued serving on rotations with the Hospitallers battalion.

The team at Novynarnia, a media outlet with which the veteran had worked, said that health problems forced her to leave military service in August 2024.

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In civilian life, the journalist also worked as a translator, social media specialist and editor, including in television and print media and on projects run by Ukraїner and Osvitoria.

According to Novynarnia, Sharhovska defended the rights of women in the military in 2015-2016, campaigning for women's right to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and helping organize the "Invisible Battalion March."

Photo: Hospitallers/Facebook