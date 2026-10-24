Malaysia Condemns Extremist Attack On Church In Jordan

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (NNN) -- Malaysia has strongly condemned the deliberate attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Hamoud village, Karak Governorate in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

According to the Foreign Ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, the attack constituted a grave violation of the sanctity of religious sites and a heinous act of extremism that has no place in any society.

“Malaysia extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and to the families of the victims of the extremist attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Hamoud village, Karak Governorate,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia reaffirmed its steadfast commitment, together with Jordan, to reject extremism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of motive or justification.

Malaysia also reiterated its commitment to strengthening the close and longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, including in defending the shared values of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, it said.

Malaysia also expressed its solidarity with Jordan during this difficult time.

Anadolu Ajansi, citing the state news agency (Petra), reported on Saturday that the death toll from Friday's attack on mourners attending a funeral at Hamoud Church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate rose to nine.

Following the incident, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan ordered three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, October 23.

--NNN