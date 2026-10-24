2026 FORTHING Global Partner Conference Officially Opens In Paris

On the evening of October 12, the 2026 FORTHING Global Partner Conference, themed“FOR THINGS THAT MATTER,” was held in Paris, France. Partners from around the world gathered under a shared conviction: what truly matters is working with global partners to bring reliable products and warm, considerate service to more users. The conference reviewed a year of FORTHING's global development, recognized outstanding partners, discussed forward-looking vehicle plans and set the course for future cooperation, marking a new stage of internationalization.

Shared Values: Building a Global Community of Partners

Wang Wenyong, Assistant General Manager of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. (DFLZM), addressed the conference:“For FORTHING, the essence of globalization lies not in simply exporting products, but in working with local partners to bring solid product strength and a complete service system to local markets, jointly creating long-term, stable market value.”

Over the past year, FORTHING achieved multiple breakthroughs in its overseas footprint. Channel network coverage in Europe reached 90%, with regional presence continuing to strengthen. In right-hand drive (RHD) markets, FORTHING entered key markets including Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, further expanding its Asia-Pacific presence. In Africa, its first localized manufacturing base-the Egypt KD plant-entered mass production, rolling out six locally assembled models spanning fuel, BEV and PHEV powertrains and further strengthening the brand's overseas foundation.

Looking ahead, FORTHING will open up market feedback channels, work with global partners to grasp market shifts and understand real user needs, and adapt products, services and market strategies to local conditions-serving users worldwide better.

Strategy in Action: From Product Export to Ecosystem-Based Global Expansion

Since the launch of the Riding the Wind: Dual-Engine Plan, FORTHING's global strategy has moved from blueprint to scaled implementation, building a new ecosystem-based global expansion framework integrating“product + manufacturing + channel + service.” In products, the two SUVs unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show-TK5 and TK7-were developed from the ground up based on overseas regulatory standards and real-world scenarios. In manufacturing, the Egypt, Myanmar and Cambodia KD plants have entered mass production, with intelligent manufacturing plants now covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. In channels, more than 300 sales and service outlets now cover over 120 countries and regions. In service, the average service radius for global users has been shortened from 120 km to 103 km, bringing efficient, convenient service directly to end users.

Honoring Excellence: Recognizing Outstanding Partners and Sharing Global Insights

The conference featured a dedicated recognition ceremony, presenting six awards: the Outstanding Partner Award, Sales Excellence Award, Breakthrough Excellence Award, Marketing Excellence Award, Service Excellence Award and 2026 Rising Star Partner Award, honoring dealers who have excelled in strategic collaboration, market development, terminal operations and after-sales service.

Beyond the awards, dealer representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Slovakia and Bulgaria and other countries took the stage to share hands-on operational experience, offering global partners transferable ideas for localized improvement and supporting high-quality growth tailored to each regional market.

Europe as the Touchstone: Committing to Long-Term Localization

With stringent regulations and consumers' high expectations for vehicle quality, the European market serves as a key proving ground for an automaker's overall global competitiveness. Guided by the philosophy of“global standards + local adaptation,” FORTHING exports its mature core EV technologies and intelligent cockpit systems from China, while completing hundreds of localization adaptations covering chassis tuning, data compliance and road conditions. FORTHING does more than sell products-it continues to drive the localization of technology, standards and services, leveraging local industrial resources to build an open, win-win overseas industrial ecosystem.

This gathering across borders built a bond of shared value between the brand and its global partners. FORTHING's global journey is not merely about expanding products and business overseas-it is a path of exploring diverse markets in depth alongside local partners. Looking ahead, FORTHING will join forces with partners around the world to continuously refine solutions based on the real needs of each regional market, deliver better mobility experiences to users worldwide, cement cross-regional brand trust and jointly build a long-term, win-win global mobility landscape.

About Us

FORTHING is a passenger vehicle brand under Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. Founded in 1954, the company entered the automotive manufacturing sector in 1969 and is recognized as one of China's pioneering automobile producers, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 passenger vehicles.