'It Was Always My Dream': 7 UAE Drivers Perform Umrah After Company Fulfils Their Wish

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For 20 years, Abdul Rauf Butt has lived and worked in the UAE, putting his children's education ahead of a journey he had dreamed of since childhood.

The 58-year-old Pakistani driver had performed Umrah before, while living in Pakistan. But this was his first time travelling for the pilgrimage from the UAE. He was among seven drivers whose journey was funded by Yango Ride through its Driver's Dream Project.

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“Being a Muslim, it was always my dream since childhood to go on Umrah,” he said.“I could not go from here before because I was working hard to support my children's education.”

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The pilgrimage brought him relief from what he described as a busy and tough life. His wish now is for his children to complete their education and become settled in life.

For Muhammad Usman, 24 years old, the wait was tied to the start of his working life in the UAE. He had hoped to go for Umrah since arriving in the country, but his busy work routine and efforts to build his career kept him from planning the trip.

“This was my first Umrah,” he said.“The feeling of being there in Allah's home was priceless. I feel very calm after coming back.”

Usman hopes to return for Umrah and establish his work in the UAE.

Khyam, 42, said he had dreamed of going for Umrah since he was young and understood its importance. But supporting his family in Pakistan meant he could not make the journey earlier.

“I'm feeling amazing and very happy because it was my dream. Being there was such a different feeling,” he said.

His next big wish is to build a home in Pakistan, something he has been dreaming of for a long time.

The three men were among seven UAE-based partner drivers who travelled for Umrah in September with funding from Yango Ride. For Butt, it was his first pilgrimage from the UAE; for Usman and Khyam, it was their first Umrah.

The company's Driver's Dream Project also covered a full academic year of tuition fees for two drivers' children and provided school supplies and gifts to their families.

Drivers can submit their wishes through a“My Dreams” feature in the driver app. Passengers can also leave tips through the app to help drivers work towards their goals.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said the project was intended to support drivers and recognise the families behind their work.

Earlier this year, Yango Ride introduced“Voices From Home”, sharing recorded messages from drivers' loved ones during their working day.

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