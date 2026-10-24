From Trend To Texture: ANECO Brings Four Skincare Trends To Life At In-Cosmetics Asia 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANGKOK, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANECO will showcase four skincare trends and four new ingredients at Booth X40 during in-cosmetics Asia 2026, November 3–5.

The lineup includes starting formulations for selected products, allowing formulators, R&D teams and brand owners to experience their texture and skin feel first-hand and explore options for their next skincare project.

When: 3–5 November 2026

Where: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand

Booth: X40

New at Booth X40

New additions include AC-Ceramide OS 6 and Bisabolol-W20 SACOS for Sensitive Skin, plus the Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 Series and GHK Copper Series for Skin Longevity.

Trend 1: Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin remains one of the most important formulation briefs in skincare. ANECO's Sensitive Skin range centers on skin-identical ceramides and bisabolol:

Featured products: AC-Ceramide NP SANIO, AC-Ceramide FLUX 136, AC-Ceramide SANIO 1236, AC-Ceramide OS 6 (NEW), BioSyn-Bisabolol, Bisabolol-W20 SACOS (NEW).

Trend 2: Skin Longevity

Skin longevity reflects a shift from short-term cosmetic fixes toward long-term skin care that addresses visible signs of aging and supports skin resilience over time.

Featured products: AC-HPR-S10, AC-HPR-W2 SACOS, AC-HPR-W2 SACOS PRO, AC-Bakuchiol, Ectoin, Peptide 3000, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 Series (NEW), GHK Copper Series (NEW).

Trend 3: Sensorial Synergy

Performance alone no longer defines a successful formula; the way a product feels, spreads and finishes strongly influences consumer loyalty. Sensorial Synergy brings together texturizers, emulsifiers and sensory-active ingredients that help formulators design textures and skin-feel experiences with greater control:

Featured products: Carbomer 940 & 980, Carbomer U20 & U21, AC-M68 SV, AC-PCP SV, APG, AC-PO65, AC-VBE, AC-ML.

Trend 4: Multi-Pathway Brightening

Rather than depending on a single mechanism, Multi-Pathway Brightening combines ingredients that work through different routes, offering formulators building blocks for layered, complementary brightening concepts:

Featured products: AC-VCE, VcOS, AC-VC2G, AC-SAP, AC-GLA (99% & 70%), AC-α-Arbutin, AC-KAD, AC-TA.

Meet Us at Booth X40

Meet ANECO's sales team at Booth X40 to explore our latest cosmetic raw materials and active ingredients, discover bio-fermentation solutions, and exchange insights on emerging market trends and formulation innovations.

Whether you are developing your next formulation or seeking ingredient supply solutions, we look forward to discussing your needs in person.

To book a meeting in advance, email....

Contacts

Soho Aneco Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Joy Li

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