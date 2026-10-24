Russian State Duma Speaker Arrives In New Delhi For 12Th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26–27 at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi. The forum, being held under India's chairship, will bring together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to deliberate on people-centric development and strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

Earlier this week, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will be held at Samvidhan Sadan here on October 26–27.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament House, Birla said that the Forum marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.

The Forum would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups, he added. A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on October 25 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

“So far, suggestions have been received from 18 countries, and discussions will take place accordingly. India has launched a new initiative and has established Parliamentary Friendship Groups with 64 countries. This is the first time such a major effort has been undertaken, although attempts were made in the past. We are continuously expanding these Parliamentary Friendship Groups in countries where parliamentary friendship forums between India and those countries already exist,” Birla said.

Highlighting the central theme of the programme, Birla said that the Forum would deliberate on the overarching theme of“Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development”.