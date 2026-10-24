Extreme Services Brings One-Stop Property Make-Ready Solutions To Dallasfort Worth Real Estate Owners And Managers

MENAFN - GetNews) From carpet cleaning and painting to remodeling, flooring and property turnover support, the established local team helps simplify the path from vacancy to move-in readiness.

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, Texas - October 24, 2026 - Preparing a property for new tenants, buyers or occupants involves cleaning, repairs, painting and maintenance. For landlords, property managers, real estate professionals and homeowners, Extreme Services provides a coordinated solution. Its make ready services Dallas property owners can access bring essential property preparation services under one provider, reducing the need to coordinate multiple contractors.

A Property-Ready Approach Built Around Real-World Needs

Every property requires different improvements. Vacant rentals may need cleaning, painting and flooring repairs, while homeowners preparing to sell may prioritize curb appeal and interior presentation.

Extreme Services supports properties being prepared to rent, sell or live in, helping clients identify essential improvements and coordinate the appropriate services.

Serving Dallas–Fort Worth Since 1999

Extreme Services traces its origins to Extreme Carpet Care, LLC, established in 1999. The business subsequently expanded into comprehensive property preparation services for residential real estate and multifamily housing.

Vivian Salas, President of Extreme Carpet Care, LLC, oversees customer experience across the businesses within Extreme Services. The company's longstanding local presence supports its focus on communication, scheduling and coordinated property maintenance.

Comprehensive Property Preparation Services

Extreme Services offers carpet cleaning, housekeeping, painting, resurfacing, remodeling, make-ready services, flooring, water restoration, lawn care, plumbing and granite services.

These solutions address common property turnover requirements, including cleanliness, cosmetic improvements, exterior maintenance and functional repairs.

By combining multiple services, the company allows clients to discuss project requirements with one team rather than contacting separate vendors for every task.

Make-Ready Services for Rental and Multifamily Properties

Rental turnovers often involve tight schedules and extensive preparation. Properties may require cleaning, repairs, repainting and flooring improvements before new residents move in.

Extreme Services provides apartment make ready services DFW property managers can consider for coordinating these requirements.

For those seeking a multifamily make ready contractor Dallas properties can depend on for varied preparation needs, the company's service portfolio supports individual unit turnovers and recurring maintenance discussions.

Property managers can request estimates based on specific unit conditions and prioritize improvements according to operational requirements.

Improving Property Presentation and Curb Appeal

First impressions matter when presenting properties to prospective tenants or buyers.

Clean entryways, maintained landscaping, refreshed interiors and properly maintained flooring contribute to an inviting environment.

Extreme Services combines lawn care, painting, housekeeping and apartment carpet cleaning Dallas rental managers may require.

These improvements help address visible maintenance issues, although selling prices, leasing timelines and occupancy outcomes also depend on market conditions, location and pricing.

Painting, Resurfacing and Flooring Solutions

Not every property requires extensive remodeling. Targeted improvements can refresh worn interiors without replacing everything.

Painting addresses scuffed walls and dated finishes. Bathtub resurfacing Dallas landlords may consider offers another option for suitable existing fixtures.

Flooring services, including carpet, luxury vinyl and wood-floor options, can support smaller updates or comprehensive renovations.

Extreme Services helps property owners evaluate these improvements according to property condition, budget and intended use.

Plumbing, Restoration and Remodeling

Property readiness extends beyond appearance. Plumbing problems, water damage and functional repairs can affect safety, comfort and occupancy.

Extreme Services includes plumbing, water restoration and remodeling among its services.

Property owners are encouraged to communicate leaks, moisture concerns and repair requirements when requesting estimates. Specialist assessments, permits and applicable building regulations should be considered where necessary.

Simplifying Property Turnover Coordination

Managing multiple contractors can complicate property preparation, particularly when owners face inspections, tenant transitions or listing deadlines.

For property turnover services DFW managers need across different service categories, Extreme Services provides a centralized starting point.

Customers can submit service requests, discuss requirements and receive detailed estimates from the company's team.

This approach helps establish priorities, identify necessary repairs and clarify project expectations before work begins.

Experienced Service Leadership

Extreme Services identifies several operational team members, including:



Manuel Garcia, Branch Manager

Rafael Romero, Make-Ready Manager

Yonni Alfaro, Painting Manager

Elizabeth Martinez, Maid Service Manager

Kenberline Mora, Customer Service Vivian Salas, Sales and Marketing

These dedicated responsibilities reflect the company's range of property preparation services.

Clients can help streamline estimates by providing property details, photographs, preferred timelines and priority repair requirements.

Benefits of Coordinated Property Services

Dallas–Fort Worth landlords, homeowners and property managers increasingly need practical ways to manage cleaning, repairs and maintenance together.

Whether arranging rental property make ready Fort Worth landlords require or preparing residential properties for sale, bundled services can reduce vendor coordination.

However, clients should still confirm written estimates, service inclusions, scheduling and pricing before proceeding.

Extreme Services offers flexibility through its broad service portfolio, allowing property owners to select services based on individual requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are property make-ready services?

Make-ready services include cleaning, repairs, painting and improvements needed to prepare residential or rental properties for new occupants or sale.

2. Can Extreme Services handle cleaning and painting together?

Yes. The company offers housekeeping, painting and related property preparation services that clients can inquire about coordinating.

3. Does Extreme Services work with real estate companies?

Yes. The company invites real estate businesses to contact its team regarding services and available special offers.

4. Which locations does Extreme Services serve?

Extreme Services operates in the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area. Customers should confirm availability for their specific property locations.

5. How can property owners request an estimate?

Customers can use the free-estimate or online-scheduling options on the company's website or contact its team by telephone.

Helping Dallas–Fort Worth Properties Get Ready

Whether preparing a single-family home for sale, managing apartment turnovers or coordinating maintenance across multifamily properties, Extreme Services provides a practical starting point.

With local roots dating to 1999 and services spanning cleaning, painting, repairs, flooring and remodeling, the company aims to make property preparation more convenient through one-stop coordination.

About Extreme Services

Extreme Services is a Dallas–Fort Worth property services provider originating from Extreme Carpet Care, LLC, established in 1999.

The company offers carpet cleaning, housekeeping, painting, resurfacing, remodeling, property make-ready services, flooring, water restoration, lawn care, plumbing and related solutions.

Its mission is to help property owners and managers prepare residential properties to rent, sell or live in through coordinated services.

Learn more or request a free estimate: Extremeteamdfw | 972-523-2870