Clair Launches Physician-Invented Electric Nasal Cleaner With Oscillating Saline Technology For Daily Nasal Hygiene Invented By Dr. Kemi Azeez.

MENAFN - GetNews)“I built Clair because nasal hygiene deserves to be as routine as brushing your teeth.” Dr. Kemi Azeez, Founder and Inventor of ClairClair has launched a rechargeable electric nasal cleaning device designed to make daily nasal hygiene more convenient. Invented by Dr. Kemi Azeez, a board-certified internal medicine physician with 40 years of clinical experience, Clair combines a soft oscillating cotton tip with saline in an upright, self-contained device. The U.S. launch introduces another approach to nasal cleaning for consumers seeking an alternative to traditional high-volume nasal irrigation.

Dr. Kemi Azeez, Founder and Inventor of Clair

Chicago, Illinois - October 24, 2026

Clair, a U.S. nasal hygiene brand, has announced the national availability of its physician-invented electric nasal cleaning device. Designed for everyday use, the USB-C rechargeable product combines a soft, disposable cotton tip with saline and gentle oscillating motion. Its upright, self-contained format offers an alternative to traditional nasal irrigation methods that typically require a larger volume of water and head positioning.

The introduction reflects a broader question in personal care: why is cleaning the nose not a more familiar part of daily hygiene? Consumers regularly brush their teeth, wash their hands and care for their skin, yet nasal cleaning is often treated as an occasional task. Clair was developed to make the process simpler to incorporate into an established routine.

The product was invented by Dr. Kemi Azeez, a board-certified internal medicine physician with 40 years of clinical practice. After observing the challenges some people experience with conventional nasal rinsing, Dr. Kemi Azeez spent five years developing a different approach. The resulting device uses a U.S. patent-protected design that integrates a powered oscillating tip and a saline reservoir in one handheld system.

Rather than relying on a large stream of liquid to pass through the nasal passages, the Clair device uses a saline-moistened cotton tip that gently oscillates during use. Its design is intended to help clean away everyday material such as pollen, dust and debris. A built-in collection reservoir helps contain used saline, while the replaceable tip provides a fresh contact surface for each cleaning session.

“I built Clair because nasal hygiene deserves to be as routine as brushing your teeth,” said Dr. Kemi Azeez, founder and inventor of Clair. His goal was to develop an approachable device that consumers could use regularly without the familiar setup of a neti pot or squeeze bottle.

The Clair Starter Kit includes one rechargeable device, 30 disposable soft cotton tips and eight saline sachets. "We are proud to launch our product for as low as $119 for a one-time purchase or $99 with a refill subscription. Replacement tips and saline are also available in 90-day supplies, supporting a recurring hygiene routine after the initial purchase," added Dr. Kemi Azeez.

Unlike medicated nasal products, Clair approaches the category as a physical cleaning tool used with saline. It is designed for routine nasal hygiene and is not being introduced as a treatment or cure for allergies, sinus disease or other medical conditions.

With national online availability, Clair is introducing its nasal cleaning system to U.S. consumers while working to build awareness of nasal hygiene as an everyday personal-care practice. The Clair Starter Kit is available through the company's online store at Clair Starter Kit.

Clair is also providing consumer education about preparing saline with appropriate water, operating the device and replacing single-use tips. These resources are intended to help consumers understand how to incorporate the product into a consistent nasal hygiene routine.

About The Company Being Featured

Clair is a U.S. nasal hygiene brand operated by Neez21 Inc., a Delaware company incorporated in 2021. Invented by internal medicine physician Dr. Kemi Azeez, Clair's rechargeable electric nasal cleaning device uses a disposable soft cotton tip, oscillating motion and saline for everyday nasal hygiene. The company's mission is to make nasal cleaning as routine as brushing teeth. Clair offers Starter Kits and replacement tips and saline through its online store.

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