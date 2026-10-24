Robyn Michelle Hock Encourages Readers To Rediscover Selfworth And Embrace New Beginnings In The Desire To Love Myself

MENAFN - GetNews) A heartfelt exploration of resilience, healing, and learning to trust yourself through life's unexpected challenges

N.C., USA - Oct. 24, 2026 - Robyn Michelle Hock's new book, The Desire to Love Myself, offers readers an honest and uplifting reflection on self-worth, resilience, and the courage to move forward after difficult seasons of life.

Through personal storytelling and thoughtful reflection, Hock explores the experiences that often leave people questioning themselves, including self-doubt, heartbreak, disappointment, and the challenge of starting over. Her message reminds readers that these struggles are part of the human experience and that healing, confidence, and meaningful change can begin with the decision to keep moving forward.

The inspiration behind The Desire to Love Myself began as Hock's personal way of processing a challenging period in her life. As she continued writing, she discovered that the lessons she was learning extended beyond her own story and reflected experiences many people share. Through this book, she hopes readers recognize that they are not alone and find the courage to embrace their own journey.

Robyn Michelle Hock is an author and speaker whose work focuses on self-worth, resilience, unexpected transitions, and the courage to trust yourself. She is also the author of Table for One, Please, and her writing has been featured in The Good Men Project, Professor's House, and Your Zen Momma.

With The Desire to Love Myself, Hock encourages readers to recognize their own resilience, trust themselves more deeply, and understand that it is never too late to create a life that feels authentic to who they are.

About the Author

Robyn Michelle Hock is an author and speaker dedicated to encouraging others to embrace who they are and move forward with intention. Through personal storytelling and practical reflection, she inspires readers to navigate life's transitions with greater confidence and self-trust.

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Book Information

Title: The Desire to Love Myself

Author: Robyn Michelle Hock

Available on Amazon:

Global Book Network - Robyn Michelle Hock, Author of The Desire To Love Myself Expanded