Dr Kyana Mccord Brings The Becoming Brooklyn Series Full Circle With Nothing Was Missing

MENAFN - GetNews)Author and educator Dr. Kyana McCord presents Nothing Was Missing, the fourth and concluding installment of her Becoming Brooklyn Series. The novel follows Brooklyn, a devoted mother and co-owner of the Miami Eagles WNBA team, whose carefully built life is challenged by the unexpected return of her estranged mother.

After abandoning Brooklyn at the age of ten, Karla reappears with long-held secrets that threaten the stability Brooklyn has established. Supported by a close circle of women, Brooklyn must confront difficult truths about her childhood while navigating the responsibilities of motherhood and leadership. Her mother's return raises questions about trust, reconciliation, and whether forgiveness requires rebuilding a relationship.

Inspired by McCord's gratitude for her own mother's unwavering presence, the story explores a contrasting experience of maternal absence. The author developed this final installment to address the questions Brooklyn has carried throughout the series, particularly those surrounding her mother and the choices that shaped their relationship.

At its core, Nothing Was Missing challenges the belief that abandonment diminishes a person's worth. Through Brooklyn's experiences, McCord illustrates that forgiveness can coexist with personal boundaries and that meaningful family connections are established through love, loyalty, and presence.

About the Author

Dr. Kyana McCord is a Brooklyn-born author and educator with a doctorate and experience in education and family advocacy. Her writing explores Black love, family relationships, and second chances through emotionally rich storytelling. Her previous books in the Becoming Brooklyn Series include What About Me?, What's Missing?, and Was It All For Jream?. She is also working on two forthcoming titles, GREY and LOVE, GREY. Through Nothing Was Missing, McCord concludes Brooklyn's story with a reflection on personal growth, the strength of women, and the understanding that a fulfilling life can emerge despite painful experiences.

Book Availability

Nothing Was Missing by Kyana McCord can be found on Amazon:

Global Book Network - Kyana Mccord, Author of Nothing Was Missing