LFG America Partners With Meyer Ministry Foundation And Dream City Church To Launch Hope Mountain Ranch Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative

MENAFN - GetNews)LFG America, a non-profit social impact organization dedicated to defending freedom, strengthening communities, and protecting vulnerable populations, today announced a major joint anti-human trafficking partnership alongside the Meyer Ministry Foundation and Dream City Church Phoenix. Supported by an anchor investment from LFG America Chairman Christian D. Evans, the coalition is establishing Hope Mountain Ranch in Southern Utah, a dedicated recovery facility and sanctuary for survivors of modern-day slavery.

Hope Mountain Ranch will serve as a secure environment providing comprehensive physical, emotional, and spiritual rehabilitation for individuals rescued from trafficking. The collaborative effort combines LFG America's grassroots outreach and advocacy with the pastoral care, counseling networks, and community resources of Dream City Church Phoenix and the Meyer Ministry Foundation.

"Human trafficking is a moral crisis that demands bold, immediate action and direct financial commitment," said Evans, Chairman of the Board of LFG America and CEO of Pax Fortis Family Office. "We are not interested in empty speeches; we are committed to tangible solutions that restore lives. Partnering with Meyer Ministry Foundation and Dream City Church allows us to combine resources and construct a refuge where survivors can heal, reclaim their dignity, and rebuild their futures."

The financial commitment will fund initial infrastructure development, specialized trauma-informed care programs, and long-term operational support for the facility. The initiative reflects LFG America's active collaboration with anti-trafficking leaders and non-profit organizations nationwide to combat exploitation and support rescue and restoration efforts.

LFG America will announce additional details on program development, community volunteer efforts, and facility milestones for Hope Mountain Ranch in the coming months.

About LFG America

LFG America is a social impact organization dedicated to supporting policies that promote economic freedom, defend constitutional principles, and protect American families. Led by Chairman Christian D. Evans, the organization actively collaborates with anti-human trafficking non-profits, leaders, and community organizations to end modern-day exploitation. To learn more or support the initiative, visit lfgamerica.