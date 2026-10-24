COOFANDY Introduces Signature Collection, Bringing A Refined Approach To Modern Menswear

MENAFN - GetNews)– Global menswear brand COOFANDY has introduced its new premium line, the COOFANDY Signature Collection, marking an expansion into more refined, design-focused menswear. Officially launched on October 15, the collection features five shirts and four blazers, combining upgraded fabrics, thoughtful tailoring, and versatile designs for modern lifestyles.

Centered on the philosophy "What Makes a Man," the collection reflects how personal style evolves with age and experience, celebrating the confidence that comes from knowing who you are.

The Philosophy Behind "What Makes a Man"

Style is not simply about dressing up. It's about feeling comfortable and confident in what you wear.

With this philosophy in mind, COOFANDY Signature embraces effortless sophistication through timeless silhouettes, refined details, and understated elegance. Designed for men who value both comfort and quality, the collection offers a fresh approach to dressing well without overthinking.

Quality Fabrics Meet Thoughtful Tailoring

The collection highlights linen-cotton shirts and wool-blend blazers that balance comfort with a polished appearance.

Among the standout pieces, the Casual Embroidered Cuban Collar Linen Blend Shirt features a blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton, offering breathable comfort with a distinctive texture. Vintage-inspired embroidery and an open collar bring a relaxed yet refined character to the design.

The collection's wool-blend blazers feature structured silhouettes and thoughtful tailoring, offering versatile options that bridge the gap between formal and casual dressing.

Designed for Work, Weekends, and Beyond

From office days and weekend gatherings to resort getaways, COOFANDY Signature is designed to move effortlessly between occasions.

A linen-blend shirt can be paired with tailored trousers for a polished daytime look or worn with casual shorts for a relaxed vacation outfit. Meanwhile, a wool-blend blazer adds an elevated touch to business-casual ensembles and evening outings.

With its focus on quality materials, versatile styling, and understated design, COOFANDY Signature represents a new direction for the brand, bringing everyday comfort and refined style together.

The COOFANDY Signature Collection is now available at COOFANDY.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand offering stylish, versatile, and accessible clothing for modern men. With a focus on confidence and individuality, the brand continues to expand its collections to meet the evolving needs of contemporary lifestyles.