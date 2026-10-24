It's Not Too Late: Zeagoo Celebrates 13 Years Of Empowering Women's Style With Maye Musk

NEW YORK, NY – October 24, 2026 – At 78, Maye Musk continues to make her mark in the fashion world, proving that confidence and personal style have no age limit. As global womenswear brand Zeagoo celebrates its 13th anniversary, it is spotlighting its ongoing collaboration with the renowned model, dietitian, and author under the theme "It's Not Too Late," encouraging women to embrace self-expression at every stage of life.

Maye Musk: Redefining Style at Every Age

Maye Musk's remarkable career reflects the spirit of "It's Not Too Late." Beginning her modeling journey at 15, she went on to make history in 2022 when, at age 74, she became the oldest cover model in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history at the time.

Her journey demonstrates that age need not limit ambition, individuality, or personal style. This message aligns with Zeagoo's commitment to helping women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin, regardless of age.

Maye's Picks: Effortless Style for Everyday Life

At the heart of the partnership is Maye's Picks, a curated selection of versatile pieces that balance comfort with everyday elegance.

For the fall and winter seasons, Zeagoo highlights wardrobe essentials such as satin-finish blouses, soft knit sweaters, lightweight cardigans, and classic outerwear. Designed for easy styling, these pieces offer practical options for everything from office days and weekend outings to casual social gatherings.

A satin blouse paired with tailored trousers creates a polished daytime look, while a cozy knit sweater layered under a classic coat offers effortless sophistication for cooler weather.

Through Maye's Picks, Zeagoo encourages women to build wardrobes that reflect their individual lifestyles rather than follow age-based fashion rules.

Celebrating 13 Years of Confidence and Individuality

Since its founding in 2013, Zeagoo has focused on making versatile, accessible fashion part of women's everyday lives.

The 13th-anniversary message, "It's Not Too Late," reflects the brand's belief that personal style continues to evolve throughout life. Whether exploring new opportunities, embracing change, or rediscovering individual tastes, women deserve clothing that supports their confidence and self-expression.

As Zeagoo marks this milestone, its collaboration with Maye Musk continues to celebrate women who define style on their own terms.

Explore Maye's Picks and discover more at Zeagoo.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013 on the principles of accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, Zeagoo is a premier global contemporary fashion brand. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition.