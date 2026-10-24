Nearly 1,000 Arrested Across France Amid Protests, Figure Expected To Rise

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested across France during Saturday's demonstrations over rising living costs and poor education standards, with the figure expected to rise, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

Nunez said the demonstrations had largely proceeded as anticipated, but groups considered at risk of causing trouble had broken away from marches and sought to damage property and attack security forces.

“Law enforcement intervened systematically in response to these acts, which were numerous, involving projectile throwing and mortar fire,” he said.

The minister said the number of arrests was significantly higher than the 385 recorded at the same point during demonstrations last weekend.

Nunez said shops in city centres were protected, although some businesses were looted in certain cities.

He described the situation as better in this regard compared to last week.

Police, the minister said, also seized a large number of items that could be used as weapons, praising the effectiveness of the security operation.

--NNN-ANADOLU