IDF Conducts Widespread Counter-Terror Operations In Judea And Samaria

IDF Conducts Counter-Terrorism Operations

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), alongside the Israel Border Police and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), conducted widespread counter-terrorism operations across Judea and Samaria over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 40 suspects, the military announced. In an operational update shared on social media platform X, the IDF stated that the joint forces operated across multiple regions, with a strong focus on areas associated with Hamas.

“OPERATIONAL UPDATE - JUDEA & SAMARIA: Over the weekend, IDF soldiers, Israel Border Police, and the ISA operated in ~40 areas and 400 locations as part of counterterrorism activities, focusing on areas identified with Hamas,” the IDF stated. The military confirmed the arrest of individuals affiliated with prominent terror organisations, as well as those involved in violent civil disruptions.“40 suspects were apprehended, including terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as suspects involved in incitement, public disorder, and rock-hurling,” the post noted. Reiterating their commitment to safeguarding the public, the military added,“The security forces will continue to operate with determination to prevent the entrenchment of terrorism in the area and thwart any threat to Israeli civilians.”

Targeted Operations in Hebron

The military also detailed a focused mission launched in Hebron following a deadly attack on Friday that claimed the lives of two Israeli soldiers.“Following the terror attack on Friday, in which 2 IDF soldiers fell and additional soldiers were wounded, security forces launched a targeted operation in the area of Hebron from which the terrorists emerged, with the aim of dismantling terrorist infrastructure and preventing future attacks. To reduce the risk to civilians, civilians were permitted to temporarily leave the area through designated screening points. No civilians were forced to evacuate,” the IDF said.

Demolition of Illegal Structures

Additionally, the IDF reported the demolition of unauthorised installations in the area that had been utilized during the assault.“In a separate activity, illegal structures were demolished at the site in Hebron where the attack took place. During the attack, the terrorists concealed themselves behind these structures and fired toward IDF soldiers. The demolition of the structures was intended to remove a security threat,” the military stated. Addressing the legality of the operations, the IDF stated,“All other structures demolished in the area were also built illegally, and their demolition was carried out in accordance with international law in order to enforce law and order and remove potential security threats.”

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