Art Installations Create A Sense Of Place In The New SLC Airport 'Crossroads To The World' By Artist Gordon Huether

“Crossroads to the World" is a suspended installation by artist Gordon Huether of about 2,500 colorful, laser-cut acrylic airplanes-the final art piece in the airport's 12-year rebuild.

SLCDA unveiled“Crossroads to the World,” a suspended installation by artist Gordon Huether of about 2,500 colorful, laser-cut acrylic airplanes

- Gordon HuetherSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salt Lake City Department of Airports (SLCDA) marked the completion of The New SLC on Oct. 23 by unveiling“Crossroads to the World,” a suspended installation by artist Gordon Huether of about 2,500 colorful, laser-cut acrylic airplanes-the final art piece in the airport's 12-year rebuild.SLCDA commissioned Huether early in the program to design, create and install several major, structurally integrated art pieces for The New SLC. The installations were part of the airport design from the early stages to create a strong identity and sense of place to enhance the passenger experience.“These art installations represent the beauty of our state from the minute passengers enter the airport until they board their flight,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, SLCDA.“The shapes, colors and creative vision captivates the senses from curb to gate leaving little doubt that you are in Utah.”The“Crossroads to the World,” installation is fabricated in acrylic and coated with dichroic film. This light-sensitive, reflective coating creates dynamic shades of color as lighting shifts throughout the day. The planes are hung on stainless steel cables and hung from a stainless-steel mesh supported by a 24-foot diameter stainless-steel ring. The piece mirrors“Swallows in Flight,” an installation in Concourse B-west that opened in 2025. It also consists of thousands of laser-cut acrylic bird shapes in recognition of the Great Salt Lake located north of the airport.“It is one of the great honors of my artistic career to have made such a significant creative contribution to the Salt Lake City International Airport, said Artist Gordon Huether.“Our most recent installation "Crossroads to the World” is the latest installation of over 10 major art projects for this world class airport - an airport like no other. I am grateful for the opportunity.”Other New SLC art installations by Huether include:-The Canyon is the largest installation at 400 ft. long by 22 ft. tall. It depicts Utah's slot canyon landscape and hangs on the east and west walls of the terminal building as well as Concourse A and B Plazas.-The Falls cascades 65 feet from the ceiling to the floor of the three-story terminal building, in the well of the central escalators. As sunlight reflects off the dichroic glass, it creates a rainbow of colors throughout the day.-The Column Plates and Benches echo the theme of The Canyon. Similar of rock formations, they provide convenient places for passengers to sit.-The River Tunnel connects A and B concourses through a 1,000-foot-long tunnel. Reminiscent of a dry riverbed, it creates an immersive experience through light and sound.-The Northern Light is a suspended spherical sculpture made of glass rods and dichroic panels that hangs in Concourse B Plaza and is framed by The Canyon 2.0.-The Peaks is a monumental exterior gateway feature consisting of five mountainous sculptures constructed of weather steel, the tallest of The Peaks reaches an impressive height of 90 feet.For additional information and photos of Huether's art installations at SLC international airport go toand the SLC site:

Darcy Huether

Gordon Huether Studio

+1 707-255-5954

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Art Installations Create a Sense of Place in The New SLC Airport 'Crossroads to the World' by Artist Gordon Huether News Provided By Gordon Huether Studio October 25, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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