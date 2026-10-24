TTV Dhinakaran Attacks TN Government Over Rising Essential Prices

Dhinakaran Criticizes Rising Essential Prices

Tiruppathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI): AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran launched a scathing attack on the ruling government in Tamil Nadu over rising prices of essential commodities, saying the steep increase in rice prices could pose a major threat to the TVK government.“The prices of essential commodities, including rice and salt, have soared to unprecedented levels. The steep rise in rice prices could prove to be a major threat to the TVK government,” he said.

Dhinakaran said people had voted for change, but the present government had turned into a“disaster” for them. He also predicted that the government would not last long and claimed that people would soon bring it to an end.

Call for Restoring Amma Government

Dhinakaran said leaders had come together under the leadership of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to restore the government associated with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma. He added that the return of the 'Amma' government was necessary to safeguard law and order in Tamil Nadu.“Everyone had come together under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to restore the government associated with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma. The return of Amma's government is necessary to safeguard law and order in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Views on Politics and Film Personalities

On actor Dhanush potentially entering politics, the AMMK leader said it was natural for film personalities to join political parties and added that he would be happy if the actor joined the AIADMK.“It is natural for film personalities to join political parties and that I would be happy if actor Dhanush joined the AIADMK...," Dhinakaran added. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Maruthu Pandiyar in Tiruppathur.

Criticism of Chief Minister Vijay

Earlier, Dhinakaran launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that a TVK government would be a“curse” for Tamil Nadu. Addressing reporters in Dharapuram on Friday, Dhinakaran compared the alleged impact of a TVK government to the El Niño weather phenomenon and said,“Just as El Niño affects us, a TVK government under Chief Minister Vijay would be a curse for us.” Dhinakaran claimed that Dharapuram has traditionally been an AIADMK stronghold and said the party had won the constituency in the election held four months ago. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)