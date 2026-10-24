120 Kw Smart DC Charging Station: A New Solution For High-Power Fast Charging Across All Scenarios

MENAFN - GetNews) Rizhao City, Shandong Province, China.-October 24, 2026

Released by Tongxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The all-new 120kW DC electric vehicle charging station, independently developed and manufactured by Tongxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has undergone multi-dimensional optimization focused on high-power charging, safety protection, intelligent operation and maintenance, and environmental adaptability.

Following extensive real-vehicle integration testing and long-term reliability testing under actual operating conditions, its charging efficiency and operational stability have been significantly enhanced. The product is already being supplied in bulk to domestic urban investment companies, industrial parks, and logistics enterprises. Having obtained multiple electrical safety certifications, it is steadily expanding into overseas new energy infrastructure markets and has become a core component in the construction of Public Charging networks.

1. Product Overview

The all-new 120kW DC electric vehicle charging station, independently developed and manufactured by Tongxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has undergone multi-dimensional optimization focused on high-power charging, safety protection, intelligent operation and maintenance, and environmental adaptability. Following extensive real-vehicle integration testing and long-term reliability testing under actual operating conditions, its charging efficiency and operational stability have been significantly enhanced. The product is already being supplied in bulk to domestic urban investment companies, industrial parks, and logistics enterprises. Having obtained multiple electrical safety certifications, it is steadily expanding into overseas new energy infrastructure markets and has become a core component in the construction of public charging networks.

2. High-Power Fast-Charging Design for Efficient Recharging of Mainstream Vehicle Models

This 120kW DC charging station employs a modular power architecture, supporting both single-port and dual-port time-sharing output configurations, and automatically allocates power based on the vehicle's BMS (Battery Management System). With a maximum single-port output of 120kW, mainstream passenger vehicles can charge from 30% to 80% in approximately half an hour, significantly reducing wait times for drivers; In dual-port mode, power can be dynamically allocated, enabling intelligent power adjustment even when two vehicles are charging simultaneously, thereby improving the utilization rate of the station's equipment.

The equipment is compatible with the charging communication protocols of the vast majority of new energy passenger vehicles and light-duty electric delivery vehicles on the market. It supports battery pre-charging and staged constant-current/constant-voltage charging strategies, maximizing charging speed while safeguarding the health of the power battery. The built-in power unit utilizes modules with high conversion efficiency, reducing energy loss during the conversion process, increasing station operational revenue, and ensuring greater energy efficiency over the long term.

3. Intelligent Power Allocation & Multi-layer Safety Protection

The dual- gun Ev Charger has an intelligent distribute strategy, which can intelligently distribute charging power according to the vehicle's charging needs, up to120kW, reducing the waste of power resources and improving charging efficiency. The EV charger has multiple protection functions, and the input and output have dual safety protection. It monitors the charging status in real time and stops immediately in case of abnormalities, ensuring personal and vehicle safety during the charging process.

4. Multi-scenario Application Range



Public & Commercial Scenarios: Highway service areas, bus stops, commercial centers, and office parking lots, providing fast-charging for private cars, public transport, and ride-hailing vehicles.

Residential & Community Use: Residential communities and neighborhood parking lots, offering convenient fast-charging services for residents' electric vehicles. Industrial & Logistics Hubs: Industrial parks and logistics zones, supporting efficient charging for electric logistics fleets, engineering vehicles, and corporate EVs.

It possesses comprehensive third-party service capabilities, including testing and inspection services, with certifications such as CMA and CNAS. Committed to reliable, all-scene Charging Infrastructure,Tongxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. will keep upgrading its DC charging product portfolio to deliver stable, cost-effective charging hardware solutions for domestic and global new-energy projects.

About Us

As a certified national high-tech enterprise with 23 years of expertise in the energy sector, Tongxing specializes in R&D, production, and global distribution of innovative EV charging systems. Our comprehensive product portfolio spans from 3.5KW residential chargers to industrial-grade 960KW ultra-fast charging stations, complemented by integrated photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions.