Quartz Tubes As Core Consumables Driving High-End Manufacturing In Semiconductors, Photovoltaics, And Beyond

In high-end industrial sectors-such as semiconductor wafer fabrication, photovoltaic cell production, photocatalysis, precision laboratory research, and environmental water treatment-high-purity quartz tubes serve as critical, specialized inorganic non-metallic consumables. Their unique material properties-including high-temperature resistance, low thermal expansion, chemical corrosion resistance, and high optical transparency across a broad spectrum-continue to unlock significant market value. Domestic manufacturers of quartz products are actively upgrading quality standards and enhancing their capacity for customized delivery to meet the rigorous demands of downstream precision processes.

Material Properties & Specs

Produced by melting high-purity silicon dioxide (SiO2) at extreme temperatures, quartz glass possesses distinct, irreplaceable physical and chemical characteristics that set it apart from standard borosilicate glass. Thermally, quartz glass has a softening point of approximately 1730°C; it can operate stably for long periods at 1100°C and withstand temperatures as high as 1450°C for short durations. Its exceptionally low coefficient of thermal expansion provides superior thermal shock resistance, preventing fracture during rapid temperature fluctuations-making it ideal for processes involving drastic thermal changes, such as heat treatment and diffusion furnace operations. Chemically, quartz is virtually inert to all strong acids (with the exception of hydrofluoric acid), offering far greater resistance to acid corrosion than stainless steel or ceramics. This makes it well-suited for highly corrosive environments, ensuring that no metallic impurities are introduced to contaminate workpieces during production. Optically, quartz tubes offer high transparency across a range spanning deep ultraviolet (UV), visible light, and near-infrared wavelengths. With visible light transmission exceeding 93% and exceptional UV transparency, they are the preferred material for UV light sources, photochemical reactors, and spectroscopic detection equipment. Furthermore, quartz exhibits excellent high-temperature electrical insulation, and its impurity levels can be precisely controlled; low-hydroxyl, high-purity variants are capable of meeting the ultra-high cleanliness requirements essential for applications like semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Industry Integration

Leveraging these material advantages, quartz tubes have become deeply integrated into a wide array of high-end manufacturing supply chains. In the semiconductor industry, high-purity quartz furnace tubes serve as critical carriers for wafer diffusion and oxidation processes. Directly impacting chip yields, these components demand stringent specifications regarding material purity, dimensional tolerances, and resistance to devitrification. Large-diameter, ultra-clean quartz tubes are a key focus for the domestic substitution of semiconductor consumables; notably, quartz furnace tubes designed for 300mm wafer production lines have increasingly secured certification from leading industry players.

In the photovoltaic (PV) and new energy sector, quartz tubes are extensively used in high-temperature furnaces for cell diffusion, annealing, and coating processes. They support advanced cell technologies such as TOPCon and HJT, requiring excellent batch-to-batch consistency and high resistance to impurity precipitation at elevated temperatures-both essential for maintaining stable solar cell conversion efficiency.

For laboratory and scientific research equipment, various specifications of quartz reaction tubes and flow cells are widely employed in high-temperature sintering, photocatalysis, and physicochemical analysis. These products can be customized to meet the specific dimensional requirements of research institutions, universities, and testing laboratories.

Furthermore, quartz tubes serve as indispensable foundational components in fields such as UV sterilization for water treatment, electric light sources, optical fiber preform sleeves, and corrosion-resistant chemical reactors. A diverse range of products-including small-diameter transparent tubes, thick-walled tubes, large-diameter tubes with flanges, and complex custom-shaped components-are available to address various operational needs.

Market Outlook & Analysis

Industry observers note that the evolution of high-end manufacturing processes is compelling quartz product manufacturers to expand beyond basic tube processing. Companies are increasingly moving toward high-precision cutting, welding, grinding, complex deep-processing, and comprehensive, end-to-end purity control. Downstream clients now look beyond the base material itself, setting higher standards for dimensional tolerances, the control of bubbles and black spots, hydroxyl (OH) content, batch-to-batch stability, customization capabilities, and delivery lead times. Leveraging advantages in raw material sourcing and processing clusters, domestic quartz manufacturers are continuously enhancing their production capacity for large-diameter furnace tubes, high-purity small-diameter tubes, and specialized quartz components. They offer custom fabrication based on technical drawings, effectively meeting the bulk procurement needs of domestic and international equipment manufacturers, research institutes, as well as semiconductor and photovoltaic production facilities. Industry insiders indicate that, driven by the expansion of semiconductor production capacity and ongoing upgrades in new energy technologies, the market demand for high-purity quartz consumables is set to experience structural growth. Future industry competition will center on the stable mass production of high-purity products, the advancement of precision processing techniques, the attainment of certifications from high-end clients, and the provision of one-stop, customized delivery solutions. Domestic manufacturers of quartz products will continue to contribute to cost reduction and efficiency improvements across the high-end industrial chain.

About Us

Lianyungang Southeast Quartz Products Co., Ltd., established in 2015, is located in Donghai County, Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province-a national base for silicon material industry. As a professional manufacturer integrating R&D, design, production, sales and import & export trade, the company relies on the superior high-quality quartz ore resources in Donghai County, deeply engages in the deep processing of quartz glass, and has become a core supplier of quartz consumables for photovoltaic, semiconductor, laboratory, chemical, lighting and other industries with mature production technology, strict quality control system and complete customized services.