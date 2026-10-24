MAVRIX Profit System Releases Cash-Pay Conversion Framework For Physicians Stuck At The Same Revenue Ceiling

MENAFN - GetNews) A Sequenced Three-Component System Addresses the Structural Cause of Flat Practice Revenue, Not the Billing Layer Most Physicians Keep Reworking

Charlotte, NC, October 24, 2026 -- MAVRIX Profit System, a practice growth company based in Charlotte, NC, today releases its cash-pay conversion framework to independent physicians whose revenue has stalled despite years of operational effort. The cash-pay conversion framework is a sequenced, three-component system that rebuilds how a practice generates and captures revenue, shifting the underlying structure away from carrier-controlled reimbursement toward direct physician-to-patient pricing. The announcement is directed at practice owners across orthopedic surgery, pain management, men's health, integrative medicine, and musculoskeletal medicine who've already tried the billing fixes and still can't move the number.

The Ceiling Is Structural, Not Operational If your gross revenue has been flat for two or three years, it's not because you haven't worked hard enough. It's because insurance carriers set your reimbursement rate, and no amount of billing optimization changes what's inside that box. You have one lever: your own time. And it runs out.

That's the actual problem. Fixing billing improves performance inside a structure that's already capped. Adding a service line does the same thing if that line still routes revenue through the same model. The ceiling follows the structure, not the effort.

MAVRIX Profit System's framework doesn't optimize the existing structure. It replaces it.

The Framework and Its Sequence The three components are built to run in order. Each one creates the conditions the next one requires.

First, Direct-Pay Patient Acquisition establishes a referral and marketing channel that operates outside carrier-controlled directories. This restores your control over patient flow before anything else changes.

Second, Premium Fee Conversion implements a fee structure and patient communication approach designed to move existing patients to direct pay without triggering the attrition that typically causes a mid-process transition to collapse. Introducing premium fees before the acquisition component is functional means you lose patients without the volume to replace them. The sequence prevents that.

Third, Team-Based Operational Systems replace single-physician delivery with scalable processes that let the practice grow beyond what one person can produce. Building this before the fee structure is established creates overhead that the revenue model can't yet support. Again, the order is structural logic.

Skip a step or reverse the sequence, and the transition breaks down. That's not a preference. It's how the components depend on each other.

Founder Background and Verified Client Results Matthew Gillogly, Founder and CEO of MAVRIX Profit System, isn't a physician. He approached medical practice as a business and revenue engineering problem. His own clinics reached $6.5 million in annual revenue and held the number one position for Men's Sexual Health Solutions in their market by year three.

That operational experience is the basis for the framework.

MAVRIX has since helped hundreds of physicians add over $100 million in combined revenue. Verified results from the client base include Dr. Roddy McGee achieving a 100% revenue increase in his first two months, Dr. Joshua Schacter transitioning his practice to 60% cash within a single quarter, and Dr. Trev Buccieri reaching 50% profit margins across multiple practice locations.

Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD, of Gapin Institute, reported directly: "Prior to working with Mavrix, our annual gross revenue was 2.1 million. After 3-4 months of consulting with Matthew and his team, we're on track to clear 3.35 million."

These are client-reported outcomes. They reflect physicians who are fully engaged in the implementation. They aren't guarantees of any specific result for any practice.

"Most physicians are fixing the wrong layer," said Matthew Gillogly, Founder and CEO, MAVRIX Profit System. "Billing optimization addresses symptoms. The sequence of structural changes is what determines whether the revenue model actually shifts."

Who This Framework Fits This framework is designed for practice owners who are already generating meaningful annual revenue and want a structured path to growth, not a tweak to what they're already doing. Practices that are still resolving core billing instability or building foundational operational processes aren't the right fit at this stage.

It also isn't right for physicians looking for a hands-off solution. The verified results across the MAVRIX client base reflect physicians who showed up and did the work on schedule. A passive approach won't produce those outcomes.

And it's not for physicians who aren't prepared to change how their practice generates revenue. The framework builds a conversion structure, but the decision to move the model has to be real before the process can do anything.

Common Questions Before Starting Will revenue drop during the transition? The sequenced approach is specifically built to prevent attrition-driven gaps. That's the function of the acquisition component: it establishes direct-pay volume before premium fees are introduced.

Does this require dropping insurance entirely? No. The framework builds a direct-pay layer. How far any practice moves from insurance depends on the physician's goals and starting conditions.

How long does implementation take? Timeline varies by specialty, market, and where the practice is starting from. What's consistent is that the sequence determines whether the transition holds.

About MAVRIX Profit System MAVRIX Profit System is a practice growth company that helps independent physicians build and scale cash-pay medical practices. Founder and CEO Matthew Gillogly developed the MAVRIX framework through direct operational experience growing his own clinics to $6.5 million in annual revenue. The company works with practice owners across orthopedic surgery, pain management, men's health, integrative medicine, and musculoskeletal medicine. MAVRIX is based in Charlotte, NC.