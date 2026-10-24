Unused Itins Expire December 31, And Naperville Families Can Renew Without Mailing Their Passports

NAPERVILLE, IL, October 24, 2026. Taxx Resolution Inc, an enrolled agent led tax firm in Naperville, Illinois, is reminding families who file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number that an ITIN left off federal returns for three consecutive tax years expires on December 31. Its founder, Ranju Maheshwari, is a Certified Acceptance Agent, and the firm verifies renewal documents in person so originals stay with the applicant.

The Internal Revenue Service states the rule on its ITIN expiration page. If an ITIN isn't used on a U.S. federal tax return for any three consecutive tax years, it expires on December 31 after the third tax year of non-use.

What an Expired Number Does to a Return

The IRS says a return filed with an expired ITIN may be delayed in processing, and the filer may not be able to claim certain credits until the number is renewed. That can mean a reduced refund, or penalties and interest.

Not every ITIN holder needs to act. The IRS says a number used only on information returns, such as a Form 1099 reporting payments received, doesn't need renewal, and a person who has since received a Social Security number shouldn't renew at all. An ITIN also isn't needed to request an extension or to pay estimated tax.

How Renewal Works

Renewal uses Form W-7, Application for IRS Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, with the box for renewing an existing ITIN checked and a reason for submitting selected. A filer whose legal name has changed since the number was issued includes documentation such as a marriage certificate or court order. Spouses and dependents renewing so they can be claimed for an allowable tax benefit must be listed on an attached federal return, together with the schedule or form for that benefit.

The IRS requires original identity documents or copies certified by the issuing agency. A Certified Acceptance Agent is authorized by the IRS to verify those originals in person and certify them, so the applicant doesn't have to mail a passport.

"The time to check an ITIN is before the return that needs it goes in, not after a refund has stalled," said Ranju Maheshwari, EA, CAA, founder and tax partner of Taxx Resolution Inc. "Because I'm a Certified Acceptance Agent, a family can bring its original documents to our Naperville office, we verify and certify them there, and the passports go home the same day. We prepare the W-7 and handle the IRS follow up until the number is issued, and when a spouse or children need renewals too, we take care of them in the same appointment."

Who Should Check Now

Families and individuals who expect to file a federal return in 2027 with an ITIN that hasn't appeared on a return in recent years should confirm its status before they file. The IRS points taxpayers to their IRS Online Account to check their records.

The firm's Certified Acceptance Agent service and ITIN application service describe how appointments work, and its ITIN renewal guide covers when a number expires.

About Taxx Resolution Inc

Taxx Resolution Inc is a Naperville, Illinois tax firm founded by Amit and Ranju Maheshwari and led by enrolled agents, who are licensed by the Internal Revenue Service and hold unlimited practice rights before it. Its founder is a Certified Acceptance Agent. The firm represents individual and business taxpayers in IRS collections, audits, penalty abatement, payment plans, offers in compromise, payroll tax matters and Illinois Department of Revenue cases, and prepares individual and business returns and ITIN applications. It has served Naperville and the western Chicago suburbs since 2012 and works with clients nationwide on federal tax matters.