C14500 Tellurium Copper Combines High Conductivity With Superior Machinability

Core Properties and Advantages

Machinability

C14500 exhibits a machinability index of 80%–85% (using C36000

Conductivity

The alloy offers an electrical conductivity of 85%–98% IACS, notably superior to leaded brass (approximately 28% IACS). Below 100°C, its conductivity approaches that of oxygen free copper. Thermal conductivity is approximately 355 W/(m·K), making it suitable for applications involving high current carrying capacity combined with rapid heat dissipation.

Mechanical Resistance

Environmental Compliance

Entirely free of lead, cadmium, and other hazardous elements, C14500 meets RoHS, REACH, and China's restrictions on hazardous substances in electronic products. It can be directly applied in drinking water contact parts and medical electronic devices.

Typical Application Fields

New Energy Electric Vehicles

Charging gun terminals, charging pile power connectors, high voltage relay conductors – leveraging high conductivity and arc resistance to ensure long term plug in reliability.

Electronics and Telecommunications

RF connector housings, backplane pins, IC test socket contacts – precision machining ensures dimensional stability and low signal attenuation.

Welding and Cutting Equipment

Plasma cutting nozzles, laser welding torch tips, resistance welding electrodes – combining thermal conductivity, erosion resistance, and easy replaceability, with service life 2–3 times longer than pure copper.

Automotive Electrical Systems

Starter switches, wiper motor commutators, fuel pump terminals – adaptable to vibration and temperature fluctuations.

Plumbing and Valves

Ball valve stems and water meter flow components that meet lead free regulations – offering machining accuracy and resistance to erosion and corrosion.

About Us

Sichuan Kepai New Materials Co., Ltd., established in 2017, is a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, production, and sales. Currently, the factory covers an area of approximately 9,000 square meters, with an office space of about 1,000 square meters.

Tensile strength ranges from 350 to 380 MPa, yield strength from 330 to 370 MPa, elongation from 9% to 12%, and hardness around 48 HRB. It exhibits