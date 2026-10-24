Pargat Singh Slams Punjab Govt Over Death Of Parminder Singh Jhota

Pargat Singh Criticises Punjab Government Over Jhota Case

Chandigarh [India], October 25 (ANI): Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Pargat Singh strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government for its lackadaisical approach towards the case of Parminder Singh Jhota. Launching a scathing attack on the Mann government, he said that despite enduring the unbearable pain of losing his son, Bhim Singh Fauji, father of Parminder Singh Jhota, is continuing to fight for justice in Punjab. Saluting his courage and determination, Pargat Singh said that his struggle represents the fight for justice and communal harmony across Punjab. He was interacting with the media during an event in Jalandhar.

Speaking to the media, Pargat Singh said,“Who can understand the pain of a father whose son is no longer alive, and who has been sitting for days with his son's body, hoping for justice?” Despite this immense personal tragedy, Bhim Singh Fauji is raising his voice for the interests of Punjab with remarkable courage and determination, which deserves appreciation. He said that Bhim Singh Fauji has been appealing to people to preserve Punjab's communal harmony and has also urged members of the Hindu community to celebrate their festivals. This reflects his large-heartedness and commitment to Punjab. Rising above his personal grief, he is speaking for the larger interests of Punjab and the cause of justice.

Allegations Against Government Inaction

Pargat Singh said that, on the other hand, the Punjab government has completely failed to take effective action against the sale of intoxicating medicines. For five years, no effective action was allegedly taken against those involved in selling such substances. It was only after Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight that the government hurriedly initiated action against certain chemists and ordered the closure of their shops. He questioned why the government had failed to act seriously earlier and pointed out that such circumstances could have been prevented had timely action been taken.

Call for Resignation and Legislative Accountability

He said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign for failing to control the deteriorating law and order situation and the drug trade in Punjab. The Chief Minister has lost the moral right to continue holding office. He further said that instead of discussing the demand for justice in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party government ran away from accountability there as well. The Assembly session was concluded in just nine minutes on the very first day, clearly demonstrating that the government wants to evade accountability on serious public-interest issues.

Pargat Singh reiterated that the Congress party stands firmly with Parminder Singh Jhota's family in its fight for justice and will continue making every possible effort until justice is delivered. (ANI)

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