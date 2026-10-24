Jaw Crusher Selection Depends On Feed Size, Material Properties, And Production Capacity

(MENAFN- GetNews) Linyi, shandong, China - October 24, 2026 Choosing a Jaw Crusher starts with understanding what your plant needs to process. A machine may accept the largest rocks on site but still struggle to deliver the required throughput. Another may offer an attractive capacity range while producing a discharge that does not suit the next crushing stage. Effective jaw crusher selection brings three factors together: feed size, material properties and target capacity. The following guide explains how to turn these factors into a practical equipment shortlist-and what to confirm before requesting a quotation. 1. Define the Feed Before Comparing Crusher Models Start with the material that will actually reach the crusher, rather than the average size of rock in the quarry. Record the largest expected lump, the typical size distribution and the frequency of oversized pieces. Photographs with a visible scale can support this assessment, although representative measurements provide a stronger basis for selection. The feed opening and maximum permitted feed size are different specifications. For example, Kemai's PE-600 × 900 has a listed feed opening of 600 × 900 mm and a maximum feeding size of 500 mm. The opening dimensions should therefore never be treated as permission to feed rocks of the same size. See the PE Series jaw crusher specifications. Rock shape also matters. Long, flat or irregular pieces may be difficult to feed even when one measured dimension appears acceptable. Oversized feed can reduce throughput and place additional loads on the machine. These effects are discussed in Metso's jaw crusher application guide. Practical selection advice: agree on how oversized material will be identified and managed before choosing the crusher. A model shortlist should reflect the expected feed conditions, including normal variation. 2. Assess Material Properties Beyond the Rock Name “Granite,”“limestone” or“ore” is a useful starting description, but it does not provide a complete specification. For a jaw crusher for hard rock, ask what material test information is available. Compressive strength helps describe resistance to compression, while abrasiveness informs wear considerations. Moisture, clay content and the proportion of fines also deserve attention. Material characteristics-including gradation, bulk density, moisture, clay and crushability-can significantly affect jaw crusher capacity. Uniform feed distribution and suitable jaw profiles are further application considerations. Technical reference: jaw crusher application guide Organize the available information before comparing proposals:

Material information What to discuss with the supplier Rock type and representative samples Suitability for the proposed crushing duty Compressive strength and abrasiveness, if tested Application limits and wear-part selection Moisture and clay content Feeding conditions and possible material-handling difficulties Feed size distribution Oversize management and whether prescreening is appropriate Loose bulk density Basis used to assess throughput in tonnes per hour

If laboratory results are unavailable, identify those gaps clearly. Request guidance on sampling rather than substituting generic values for the actual material.

3. Convert the Production Target into Required Throughput

A daily production target is not yet a crusher capacity requirement. First define whether the target refers to raw material processed or saleable finished aggregate.

For a simplified planning calculation:

Required processing rate = daily feed tonnage ÷ effective processing hours

Suppose a project needs to process 1,200 tonnes of raw feed per day. The scheduled shift is 10 hours, but the planning assumption allows 8 hours of effective processing after routine interruptions.

1,200 tonnes ÷ 8 hours = 150 tonnes per hour

Selecting on the basis of 120 t/h would assume uninterrupted processing throughout the entire scheduled shift.

If the requirement is instead 1,200 tonnes of saleable product, the calculation must also account for material rejected, diverted or produced outside the required specifications. Any recirculating load should be assessed in the relevant part of the process.

Published capacity ranges need to be interpreted against their operating conditions. For example, Sandvik's jaw crusher technical specification states material and density assumptions for its capacity figures and shows different throughput ranges at different discharge settings. Those figures apply to Sandvik equipment, but they illustrate why operating assumptions must accompany capacity comparisons. Technical reference: Sandvik jaw crusher specifications

4. Match the Primary Crusher to the Next Stage

The Primary Jaw Crusher is part of a production line. Its discharge must work with the receiving conveyor, secondary crusher and screening arrangement.

Specify the required discharge characteristics and ask the supplier to explain how the proposed setting affects both throughput and product size. A discharge opening is not a guarantee that every discharged particle will have that exact dimension.

A useful comparison considers:



Expected primary crusher throughput at the proposed operating setting.

Feed acceptance of the secondary crusher.

Conveyor and screen capacity.

Requirements for further crushing, sizing or shaping. Installation space and maintenance access.

Kemai's C Series jaw crusher is another option to include in a project discussion, particularly where installation arrangements and frame construction need closer review. Request a model-specific proposal using the same feed and output requirements for every candidate.

5. Worked Example: Screening a Crusher for a Granite Project

The following is a hypothetical planning example, not a customer installation or a performance guarantee.

Assume a project has the following requirements:

Item Planning assumption Material Granite; abrasiveness and moisture still to be confirmed Maximum expected feed 450 mm Daily raw-feed target 1,200 tonnes Effective processing time 8 hours per day Required processing rate 150 t/h Next stage Secondary crushing and screening

Kemai lists a maximum feed size of 500 mm and a capacity range of 60–160 t/h for the PE-600 × 900. This makes it a model to examine during initial screening, but the 150 t/h target is close to the upper end of that published range. The table alone does not establish that this machine will achieve the project target under the proposed conditions. Source: Kemai PE Series specifications

The next step is to ask Kemai to assess the material, feed distribution and required discharge setting, then compare suitable alternatives. The preferred model should have a documented application basis-not simply a maximum catalogue figure above 150 t/h.

6. Prepare a Clear Request for Selection and Quotation

A useful enquiry gives the supplier enough information to assess the duty:



Material type, photographs and available test results.

Maximum lump size and typical feed distribution.

Required hourly or daily production.

Scheduled hours and expected effective processing time.

Required output sizes and downstream equipment. Site location, power supply and installation constraints.

Good jaw crusher selection connects these details into one equipment decision. It reduces uncertainty in the quotation and makes competing proposals easier to evaluate.

Planning a new crushing line or replacing an existing jaw crusher? Contact Kemai for a jaw crusher selection review. Share your material, feed size and production target to request a suitable equipment proposal.

About Us

Shandong Kemai Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. is a high-tech mining machinery manufacturing company, over past 20 years, Kemai Machinery has supplied hundreds of complete solutions in in the fields of engineering aggregate, construction sand and industry powder processing fields in more than 60 countries.