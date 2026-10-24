Raw Material Price Rises Continue To Ferment, The Global Electronic Components Industry Faces Full-Chain Pressure

Since the end of 2025, the prices of core metals such as copper, silver, and tin, as well as key materials such as wafers, have soared sharply, triggering full-chain cost pressure in the global electronic components industry. Coupled with the explosive demand in the fields of AI computing power and new energy vehicles, the industry is experiencing a structural transformation, and enterprises in the upper and lower reaches are facing severe challenges.

According to industry data, as of the end of March 2026, the international silver price has increased by more than 270% compared with the beginning of 2025, the tin price has risen by nearly 88%, the copper price has increased by more than 45%, and the price of core raw material 1# copper foil has risen by more than 12% within half a year. These materials are the core raw materials for thermistors and diodes, directly leading to a sharp increase in enterprise production costs, and many small and medium-sized manufacturers have fallen into the dilemma of "cost inversion".

The impact of price increases has continued to spread along the industrial chain: upstream copper clad laminate enterprises have adjusted prices intensively due to raw material price increases, with some increasing by 20% within a week and delivery periods significantly extended; in the passive component field, domestic and foreign manufacturers such as Yageo and Fenghua Advanced Technology have raised prices one after another. Among them, thermistors have seen particularly obvious price increases due to rising metal raw material prices, with some models increasing by more than 35%; in the semiconductor field, enterprises such as SMIC and Texas Instruments have simultaneously raised foundry and chip prices. As basic semiconductor components, diodes have generally increased in price by 15%-25% due to the rising costs of wafers and metal electrode materials.

Downstream terminal enterprises are under obvious pressure. ASUS has warned that PC prices will rise by 25%-30% in the second quarter, mobile phone manufacturers such as OPPO and vivo have launched price adjustments, and the gross profit margins of enterprises such as Lenovo and Xiaomi have continued to narrow. Industry insiders pointed out that this round of price increases is driven by both rising raw materials and the explosive demand for AI, and the supply-demand imbalance is difficult to ease in the short term. At present, all links of the industrial chain are responding to pressure by optimizing processes and adjusting layouts, and domestic Chinese manufacturers have also ushered in a window of opportunity for alternative breakthroughs. In response to this wave of raw material price increases, combining with our core businesses of diodes and thermistors, our company has formulated a number of response measures: first, optimize the supply chain layout, sign long-term strategic cooperation agreements with core raw material suppliers, lock in the prices of key raw materials such as copper and wafers, and reduce the risk of price fluctuations; second, upgrade production processes, improve the production efficiency of diodes and thermistors through technological improvement, reduce raw material loss per unit product, and offset cost pressure; third, optimize the product structure, increase R&D investment in high-value-added diode and thermistor categories, enhance product competitiveness, and alleviate the profit pressure of low-priced products; fourth, strengthen communication with downstream customers, synchronize the situation of raw material price increases, and provide flexible bulk purchasing plans to achieve win-win supply and demand and steadily respond to industry changes.

About Us

XUYANG was founded in 2001, with a forward-looking vision to enter the electronic components field and solidify our technological foundation with diode manufacturing as the starting point; In 2004, with a keen grasp of market trends, we added a new line of thermistor products and embarked on the path of specialization in sensitive components.