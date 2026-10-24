Thinkcarebelieve: Week 92 Of The 2Nd Term Of The Trump Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Fight for Freedom Intensifies. Bold is the word to describe Week 92 of the Trump Administration. Trump Rallies abound.

Washington, DC, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve presents a new in-depth report on the 92nd week of President Trump's second term, continuing its weekly serie that tracks the administration's major accomplishments and events since taking office in January 2025. The article can be accessed in full at

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

What 1% commission program did President Trump just launch that lets everyday Americans get paid for reporting government fraud?How many of the nearly half-million missing unaccompanied alien children from the Biden years has the Trump Administration actually located so far?Why is Elon Musk giving every American child a share of SpaceX stock-and where exactly is that stock going?What localized ceasefire did First Lady Melania Trump personally negotiate between Russia and Ukraine, how many people are being helped and which city is involved?What declassified Biden-era Ukraine emails and memos involving Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Burisma were just released by the White House?Why did the Justice Department sue Los Angeles County after officials ignored a thumb drive containing 20,000 noncitizen voters?How much did violent crime, murder, and rape actually drop in the first half of 2026 according to the latest figures? What records have been set by the successful arrests of violent criminals, corrupt politicians, election crimes and international scam networks?What happened when Bill Gates tried to argue that a Dutch court had no jurisdiction over him in the COVID-related civil case?Which new Executive Order is aimed at cutting mortgage insurance, refinancing costs, and interest rates on certain home loans?Who is the American school teacher released from Russian captivity this week after a direct call between President Trump and Putin?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

How The Children Are Being Found:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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