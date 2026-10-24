Touch Down: SLC International Airport Celebrates The End Of An Era

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After 12 years of construction the final phase of The New SLC is complete

- Bill Wyatt, Executive Director, Salt Lake City Department of AirportsSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the wave of a composer's baton, the Salt Lake City International Airport celebrated the end The New SLC Redevelopment Program-a 12-year construction project-on Saturday night. The theme for the celebration was“Gateway to the World,” highlighting the airport's transformation to a global facility. To mark the final construction milestone, Utah-based composer Kurt Bestor created an airport theme titled“Lux Altior,” or“Higher Light,” which premiered at the event and captures the miracle of flight through music. In addition,“Crossroads to the World,” a suspended art installation featuring about 2,500 colorful, laser-cut acrylic airplanes was unveiled.The Salt Lake Department of Airports (SLCDA) broke ground on The New SLC in June 2014. Twelve years later, many of the individuals who attended that groundbreaking and appear in a photo from that day returned for the final celebration. They included former and current Salt Lake City Mayors, Salt Lake City Council members, the airport's past and present executive directors, Airport Advisory Board members and The New SLC's construction director.Speakers included Airport Executive Director Bill Wyatt, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Delta Air Lines State and Local Government Affairs Director Sara Gonzales and Artist Gordon Huether. Thirty-seven singers-including students from Salt Lake's Madeleine Choir School-and 21 musicians performed on instruments from a variety of countries to represent the global theme. The program also featured a 15-minute vignette from a Salt Lake Airport documentary produced by Avalanche Studios.“We stand here today in this beautiful airport because of the dedication of hundreds of workers-from architects and accountants to planners and pavers,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, SLCDA.“They had the foresight and determination to build a completely new airport, and they did so despite numerous challenges faced. To you I extend a hearty congratulations and deep thanks and appreciation.” Nearly 25,000 craft workers were employed during the redevelopment program working in more than 18 million craft hours.The final section of Concourse B-east opens to the public on Oct. 27. The approx. 132,000-square-foot addition includes seven new gates and six new concessions. Five of the gates will be occupied by United Airlines and two will be common-use gates. The concessions are a mix of local and national brands: Einstein Bros. Bagels, Monarca, Moochies Meatballs, Mr. Charlies Chicken Fingers, Swig and retailer & Go SLC.Since the first phase opened in September 2020, The New SLC has earned numerous awards from publications such as Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and USA Today. In addition, SLC was named Best Airport in North America in the large-hub airport category by Airports Council International.For additional information and facts about The New SLC, go to: construction-updates/The New SLC Redevelopment Program broke ground in July 2014. The construction replaced three aging terminals with a state-of-the-art facility central terminal and two linear concourses. Phase 1 opened in September 2020, Phase 2 opened in October 2023, and Phase 3 opened in October 2024. Four gates opened in July 2026, and the remaining seven gates and six concessions open on October 27, 2026, with a total of 101 concessions and 94 aircraft gates. The cost of The New SLC is $5.1 billion.

Nancy Volmer

Salt Lake City International Airport

+ +1 801-209-5774

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Touch Down: SLC International Airport Celebrates the End of an Era News Provided By Salt Lake City International Airport October 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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