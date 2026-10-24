Vietnam Expands Soybean Crushing Capacity, Soybean Imports Projected To Hit 4 Million Tonnes

Vietnam is rapidly scaling up its soybean crushing capacity, pushing its soybean imports to record highs. Data from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS USDA) shows that Vietnam imported 3.8 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2025/26 marketing year, representing a 46% jump from 2.6 million tonnes in the prior year.

Latest updates from the global oilseed industry and the USDA highlight two major modern soybean crushing projects that have recently come online in southern and northern Vietnam.



Southern Flagship Project:VAL (Vietnam Agricultural Limited), a joint venture between global agribusiness giant Bunge and Singapore-based Wilmar International, has commissioned its second large-scale soybean crushing line at the Phu My Industrial Zone in Ho Chi Minh City with an investment exceeding USD 100 million. The plant's total daily crushing capacity has risen to 7,800 tonnes, equivalent to an annual soybean processing capacity of 2.6 million tonnes. It is now Southeast Asia's largest single-site soybean crushing facility. Northern Major Capacity Expansion:Local agricultural conglomerate Dabaco Group completed Phase II expansion of its vegetable oil crushing plant in Bắc Ninh Province at a cost of USD 115 million. The expansion lifts its daily soybean crushing capacity to 1,500 tonnes, supporting the group's fully integrated“feed – livestock farming – food” value chain.

Both VAL and Dabaco facilities adopt full-line extraction and refining technology supplied by Desmet, including nano-refining and Zero Influence extraction technologies.

With the new crushing capacities ramping up, Vietnam's soybean imports are forecast to rise further to 4 million tonnes in the 2026/27 marketing year.

Soybean crushing volumes are also setting new records. The crush volume is estimated at 3 million tonnes for 2025/26 and is expected to reach 3.2 million tonnes in the subsequent marketing year. Demand for soybean meal from Vietnam's livestock and aquaculture sectors, together with domestic consumption and export demand for crude Soybean Oil, underpins robust soybean intake.

Domestic soybean output in Vietnam remains minimal. Production is projected at only 41,000 tonnes in 2025/26, down from 48,000 tonnes recorded in 2022/23. The expansion of the domestic crushing sector therefore relies almost entirely on imported soybeans.

Vietnam's growing crushing footprint is elevating its status as an increasingly important soybean meal consumer in Asia. Further growth in import demand may intensify competition in regional oilseed markets, particularly among countries exporting soybean meal.

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