180 Precast Concrete Batching Plant For Electric Pole Production, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

MENAFN - GetNews) Qingdao City, China-October 24, 2026

CO-NELE completed the delivery and on-site commissioning of a 180 precast concrete batching plant in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. This customized mixing system is purpose-built for mass production of prestressed concrete electric poles, supporting local power grid infrastructure construction.

The plant adopts CMP3000 vertical shaft planetary concrete mixer (3m3 per batch) as the core mixing host. Different from twin-shaft mixers, the CMP planetary mixer realizes dead-zone-free 360° mixing through the compound planetary rotation track. It is perfectly adapted to dry, low-slump, high-strength concrete formula required for concrete power poles, ensuring consistent concrete compactness, compressive strength and finished pole quality in every batch.

Project ConfigurationModel180 precast concrete batching plantCore MixerCMP3000 Planetary Concrete Mixer, 3m3 discharge volumeFeeding MethodBelt conveyor aggregate feeding systemPowder Storage3 cement silosControlFull-automatic PLC batching & formula management system

Mongolia features large temperature difference, cold winter and harsh outdoor operating conditions. This precast batching plant is upgraded with cold-resistant electrical components, heavy-duty wear liners and reliable sealing structure, which can run continuously and stably under local frigid climate. The belt feeding layout provides smooth aggregate conveying, reduces blockage risk and simplifies daily maintenance for the precast factory prestressed electric pole, concrete homogeneity is the key factor determining pole durability and anti-cracking performance. CO-NELE CMP planetary mixing technology avoids material segregation and cement agglomeration, stabilizing water-cement ratio and helping the customer standardize pole production supplies turn-key precast mixing solutions for electric poles, concrete pipes, sleepers and other precast elements for global precast manufacturers. We provide on-site installation guidance, commissioning, operator training and long-term spare parts support for overseas projects.

About Us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.