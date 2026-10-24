BK Virus Infection Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key BK Virus Infection Companies in the market include – Ipsen, Memo Therapeutics, Vera Therapeutics, LucasBio, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, and others.

(Albany, US), October 24, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'BK Virus Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of BK virus infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the BK virus infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the BK Virus Infection Market Report



In June 2026, Memo Therapeutics presented the complete Phase II SAFE KIDNEY II study dataset at the American Transplant Congress 2026, demonstrating sustained reductions in BK polyomavirus (BKPyV) viral load and resolution of biopsy-proven BKPyV-associated nephropathy through Week 38.

In April 2026, Asahi Kasei completed its acquisition of AiCuris in a deal valued at USD 920 million, adding AIC468 to its pharmaceutical pipeline. AIC468 had completed Phase I development and was being investigated for BK virus (BKV) infection in kidney transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients. Asahi Kasei planned to advance the candidate's development through its US subsidiary, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

The BKV infection market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 35 million in 2025, with a projected CAGR of approximately 45% during 2026-2036.

Market expansion is expected to be driven by the anticipated entry of disease-specific therapies for BK DNAemia/BKPyVAN and BKHC, along with increasing diagnosis.

In 2025, the BK virus infection market in the US was estimated at approximately USD 15 million, EU4 and the UK collectively contributed approximately USD 14.5 million, and Japan accounted for approximately USD 5 million.

The total number of BKVAN cases across the 7MM is expected to increase from approximately 4,000 cases in 2025, reflecting the growing kidney transplant population, continued exposure to immunosuppressive therapy, and improved screening and surveillance for BKPyV DNAemia.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of BKV infection in the US were estimated at approximately 4,300 in 2025, representing the largest patient share among the 7MM.

The current BKV treatment market is dominated by off-label, non-specific approaches, and the absence of an approved, virus-directed therapy creates a highly fragmented market with substantial unmet need.

The leading BK Virus Infection companies include Ipsen, Memo Therapeutics, Vera Therapeutics, LucasBio, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising BK Virus Infection therapies include Potravitug, AIC468, MAU868, LB-DTK-BKV, LB-DTK-MV, and others.

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BK Virus Infection Overview

BK virus (BKPyV), also known as a human polyomavirus, is a common virus that is typically acquired during childhood. Primary infection is usually asymptomatic or causes mild cold-like symptoms. After the initial infection, the virus remains latent for life in the kidneys and the epithelial lining of the ureters and urinary bladder. In healthy individuals, the immune system generally keeps the virus in a dormant state. However, when immune function is suppressed, BKV may reactivate and cause clinically significant infection. Reactivation occurs most commonly in kidney transplant recipients, who require long-term immunosuppressive therapy to prevent graft rejection. Active BKV infection can involve the kidneys, ureters, and bladder and may lead to renal injury.

The diagnosis of BKV infection relies on a combination of complementary laboratory and histopathological techniques, selected based on the clinical setting, the urgency of evaluation, and the available diagnostic infrastructure. Initial assessment typically includes quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for BK viral DNA in urine and plasma, with viruria serving as an early marker of viral reactivation and persistent viremia indicating an increased risk of BKVAN.

BK Virus Infection Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total BKVAN Cases in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BK Virus Infection

Class-specific BKVAN Cases Grade-specific BKHC Cases in HSCT Recipients

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BK Virus Infection Epidemiology Key Findings

In the US, diagnosed prevalent cases of BKV infection were estimated at approximately 4,300 in 2025, representing the largest patient share among the 7MM. The higher diagnosed burden may reflect the country's large transplant population, greater availability of routine BKV PCR-based surveillance, and broader recognition of BKV infection in immunocompromised patients.

Among classification-specific BKVAN cases in kidney transplant recipients across EU4 and the UK, Class 2 represented the largest segment in 2025 with approximately 480 cases, followed by Class 1 at approximately 300 cases and Class 3 at approximately 100 cases.

Class 2 BKVAN accounts for approximately 55% of total BKVAN cases across the 7MM, highlighting this subgroup as a key focus of the addressable patient population.

In Japan, Grade 2 was the leading severity level for HSCT-associated BKHC cases, accounting for approximately 400 cases in 2025, followed by Grade 3 at approximately 300 cases, while Grade 1 and Grade 4 remained equal at approximately 110 cases each. Japan had approximately 925 cases of BKHC in 2025.

Among grade-specific BKHC cases in the US, Grade 2 was the predominant category, accounting for approximately 44% of cases, followed by Grade 3.

The National Kidney Federation reports that approximately 20% of kidney transplant recipients develop BKV DNAemia, of whom around 25% progress to BKVAN.

Approved Therapies for BK Virus Infection

Currently, no drug is specifically approved for BK virus infection by the US FDA, EMA, MHRA, or PMDA. In kidney transplantation, the standard approach is stepwise reduction or modification of immunosuppressive therapy. In HSCT recipients with BKPyV-HC, management is predominantly supportive, including hydration, analgesia, bladder irrigation, transfusion support, and urologic intervention when required. Off-label approaches such as IVIG, cidofovir, leflunomide, and fluoroquinolones (ciprofloxacin/levofloxacin) have been explored, but clinical evidence remains limited or inconsistent, and none has established a definitive antiviral standard of care.

BK Virus Infection Pipeline Analysis

Potravitug: Ipsen/Memo Therapeutics

Potravitug is an investigational fully human IgG1-kappa monoclonal antibody targeting the VP1 major capsid protein of BK polyomavirus (BKPyV). By binding to VP1, potravitug blocks viral attachment and entry into host cells, thereby neutralizing BKPyV across all four known serotypes. The therapy is being developed as a targeted treatment for BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients, with the potential to reduce viral replication while avoiding the need for extensive reduction of immunosuppression. The US FDA and European Commission granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations, respectively, to potravitug for the treatment of BKPyV infection in kidney/renal transplant recipients. In June 2026, Memo Therapeutics presented the complete Phase II SAFE KIDNEY II dataset at the American Transplant Congress 2026, reporting sustained reductions in BKPyV viral load and resolution of biopsy-proven BKPyV-associated nephropathy through week 38.

AIC468: Asahi Kasei/AiCuris

In April 2026, Asahi Kasei completed its acquisition of AiCuris, bringing AIC468 into its pharmaceutical pipeline with a deal value of USD 920 million. AIC468 had completed Phase I and was being developed for BKV infection in kidney transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, with Asahi Kasei planning to advance its development through its US subsidiary Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

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BK Virus Infection Market Outlook

The market outlook for BK virus infection remains encouraging, driven by its rare disease designation, high unmet clinical need, and growing awareness leading to earlier diagnosis. Current care is largely symptomatic and centers on modulating immunosuppression, aimed at controlling viral replication and preventing graft injury rather than directly targeting the underlying viral biology. A notable recent shift is the gradual expansion of the pipeline, with emerging agents such as Potravitug, AIC468, MAU868, LB-DTK-BKV, and LB-DTK-MV anticipated to play a pivotal role in transforming future management approaches by targeting underlying BK virus infection. The launch of targeted therapies and increasing disease awareness are expected to drive steady growth in the 7MM BK virus infection market from 2025–2036.

BK Virus Infection Treatment Landscape

The BK virus infection treatment landscape remains highly fragmented, with no single therapy delivering consistent, long-term viral control or protection against graft dysfunction across patients. Despite broad use of off-label antiviral and immunosuppression-modulating strategies, many patients remain undertreated, cycle through multiple regimens, or discontinue therapy due to limited efficacy, tolerability concerns, or viremia recurrence. The complete absence of any approved drug specifically for BK virus infection continues to drive demand for simpler, more durable, and biologically targeted approaches. DelveInsight anticipates changes in the treatment landscape over the coming years, driven by the emerging therapy Potravitug from Ipsen/Memo Therapeutics, which is projected to enter the market and has the potential to significantly influence future treatment strategies.

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Scope of the BK Virus Infection Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

BK Virus Infection Companies- Ipsen, Memo Therapeutics, Vera Therapeutics, LucasBio, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, and others.

BK Virus Infection Therapies- Potravitug, AIC468, MAU868, LB-DTK-BKV, LB-DTK-MV, and others.

BK Virus Infection Market Dynamics: BK Virus Infection market drivers and market barriers

BK Virus Infection Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Attribute Analysis BK Virus Infection Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

BK Virus Infection Market Overview at a Glance

Executive Summary

Key Events

Disease Background and Overview: BK Virus Infection

Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Epidemiology and Patient Population

BKV Infection Patient Journey

BKV Infection Emerging Drugs

BK Virus Infection: The 7MM Analysis

BKV Infection Unmet Needs

SWOT Analysis

BKV Infection Report KOL Views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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