55Th Molodist Film Festival Opens In Kyiv With Over 100 Films From 50 Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

“Today, October 24, the 55th anniversary Kyiv International Film Festival 'Molodist' begins. The House of Cinema is one of its official venues,” the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the grand opening ceremony will take place at the Kyiv National Academic Operetta Theater at 5:00 p.m.

In total, the film festival's program features 120 films from 50 countries.

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It is noted that the lineup includes debut films by young filmmakers, world premieres of Ukrainian and international documentaries and feature films, bold experimental cinema, as well as blockbusters from Cannes, the Berlinale, Venice, and Locarno.

The film festival will open with Yevhen Matviienko's tragicomedy“Zhyte.”