Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies in the market include – Biogen, Novartis, MorphoSys, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, RemeGen, UCB Pharma, Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, and others.

(Albany, US), October 24, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report



In May 2026, AstraZeneca initiated a Phase III study to characterize the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, efficacy, and safety of anifrolumab solution for infusion compared with placebo in pediatric participants with severe active SLE who are on background standard of care therapy.

In May 2026, UCB Biopharma SRL conducted a study to evaluate dapirolizumab pegol (DZP) as an add-on treatment to standard of care to achieve clinically relevant long-term improvement of moderate to severe disease activity.

In May 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim announced a Phase II study of BI 3000202 in adults with SLE, testing different doses to find the best dose for people with this condition.

In April 2026, Roche announced that the US FDA accepted the company's sBLA for obinutuzumab for the treatment of SLE, with a decision expected by December 2026.

In March 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that the US FDA granted FTD for nipocalimab in SLE treatment.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size was found to be ~USD 3,000 million in the 7MM in 2025.

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size is projected to reach ~USD 8,000 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2026-2036.

According to the estimates, the United States captured the largest Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment market size, ~USD 2,500 million in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE in the 7MM were approximately 936,000 in 2025.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of SLE across EU4 and the UK has shown a steady upward trend, accounting for ~334,000 cases in 2025.

In 2026, gender-based diagnosed prevalent SLE cases across the USA are expected to include 9% cases in males and 91% cases in females, reinforcing the disease's strong female predominance.

Delayed diagnosis remains a key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus unmet need due to heterogeneous, non-specific early symptoms and the lack of reliable biomarkers for early detection, disease stratification, and flare prediction.

The leading Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies include Biogen, Novartis, MorphoSys, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, RemeGen, UCB Pharma, Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, and others. Promising Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies include Belimumab (BENLYSTA), Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO), Obinutuzumab (GAZYVA/GAZYVARO), Upadacitinib (RINVOQ), Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Ianalumab (VAY736), Dapirolizumab pegol, Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323), Zolacabtagene autoleucel, Nipocalimab (IMAAVY), Cenerimod, Enpatoran (M5049), and others.

Get a Free sample for the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect virtually any organ system, with manifestations ranging from mild skin and joint involvement to severe neurological and systemic complications. SLE is the most common form of lupus, accounting for nearly 70% of all cases. The disease has a multifactorial origin, with genetic susceptibility and environmental triggers contributing to immune dysregulation, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues. SLE typically follows a relapsing–remitting course, with periods of flares alternating with remission or low disease activity. Diagnosis is complex due to its heterogeneous clinical presentation and the lack of a single definitive diagnostic marker. It relies on a comprehensive evaluation of clinical manifestations and serological testing, including antinuclear antibodies (ANA), anti-dsDNA, and anti-Smith antibodies, supported by complement levels and other laboratory findings. Imaging may be used to assess organ involvement, while biopsies, particularly renal biopsy in suspected lupus nephritis, provide histopathological confirmation and help guide management decisions.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Gender

Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Age

Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Severity Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology trends @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Prevalence

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Key Findings



The prevalence of SLE is higher in adults aged 40-59 years (~42%) compared to other age groups (0-18 years, 19-39 years, and 60+ years) in the 7MM.

In 2025, among the severity subtypes of SLE in the US, moderate SLE was the most prevalent (~261,600 cases), followed by mild SLE cases.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of SLE across EU4 and the UK has shown a steady upward trend, accounting for ~334,000 cases in 2025. SLE is found to be more prevalent in females than in males.

Approved Therapies for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Belimumab (BENLYSTA): GlaxoSmithKline

Belimumab (BENLYSTA) is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that inhibits BLyS, thereby reducing the survival of autoreactive B cells and autoantibody production in lupus. It is indicated as an add-on therapy for patients aged ≥5 years with active SLE and lupus nephritis, helping to reduce disease activity and flares and enabling steroid sparing. It is administered as an intravenous infusion or subcutaneous injection and is not recommended for severe active CNS lupus. It is the first and only biologic approved for both SLE and lupus nephritis. In November 2017, GSK announced that the European Commission had approved a new SC formulation of belimumab as an add-on therapy in adult patients with active autoantibody-positive SLE despite standard therapy. In March 2011, the US FDA first approved belimumab for the treatment of adult patients with active, autoantibody-positive SLE who are receiving standard therapy.

Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO): AstraZeneca

Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO) is a monoclonal antibody and type I interferon receptor antagonist, administered as an IV infusion for the treatment of moderate to severe SLE. It is approved in the US (2021), EU (2022), and Japan (2021).

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Analysis

Obinutuzumab (GAZYVA/GAZYVARO): Genentech (Roche)

Obinutuzumab is an engineered monoclonal antibody that targets CD20 and binds as a Type 2 CD20 antibody, allowing a much higher induction of antibody-dependent cytotoxicity and a higher direct cytotoxic effect than classic CD20 antibodies. Upon binding to CD20, it mediates B-cell lysis through the engagement of immune effector cells, by directly activating intracellular death signaling pathways and/or by activating the complement cascade. GAZYVA is marketed as GAZYVARO in Europe. In February 2026, Roche filed regulatory applications in both the US and Europe for obinutuzumab in SLE. In April 2026, Roche announced that the US FDA accepted the company's sBLA for obinutuzumab for the treatment of SLE, supported by positive Phase III ALLEGORY study results, which demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint. The FDA is expected to make an approval decision by December 2026.

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ): AbbVie

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor in Phase III development for SLE, with an anticipated US launch in 2028.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Share @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers and Barriers

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook

SLE is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by immune dysregulation leading to systemic inflammation and damage across multiple organs, including the skin, joints, kidneys, blood vessels, heart, brain, and lungs. The disease follows a relapsing–remitting course, making long-term management complex and highly individualized. Management is guided by EULAR/ACR recommendations, with hydroxychloroquine as the foundational therapy for most patients. Mild disease is additionally managed with NSAIDs and low-dose corticosteroids for symptomatic control. In moderate-to-severe disease, treatment is escalated to immunosuppressants such as mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine, methotrexate, and cyclophosphamide, while glucocorticoids are used for acute flares but tapered early due to long-term toxicity concerns. Biologic therapies are increasingly used in patients with inadequate response to conventional treatment, including belimumab and anifrolumab, with rituximab used off-label in refractory cases.

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment market is evolving as the focus shifts from broad immunosuppressants and corticosteroids toward targeted therapies, with biologics and emerging pathway-specific agents (including B-cell and interferon-targeted therapies) driving adoption due to improved disease control, steroid-sparing potential, and expanding use across moderate-to-severe disease. The 2023 EULAR guidelines have shifted away from the stepwise "add-on" approach, recognizing that biologics may be introduced earlier in the treatment course when clinically appropriate. Emerging therapies include B-cell directed agents such as obinutuzumab and ianalumab, type I interferon pathway inhibitors like litifilimab, FcRn blockade via nipocalimab, and novel oral agents such as deucravacitinib (TYK2 inhibitor) and cenerimod (S1P receptor modulator). CAR-T cell therapies targeting CD19-positive B cells are also emerging as a potential disease-modifying approach in refractory SLE. The US leads in treatment uptake and innovation, while Europe and Japan demonstrate steady growth, supported by improved diagnosis, wider access to biologics, and increasing adoption of novel targeted mechanisms.

To know more about Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies- GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, MorphoSys, UCB Pharma, Biogen, Juno Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Merck, and others.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies- Belimumab (BENLYSTA), Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO), Obinutuzumab (GAZYVA/GAZYVARO), Upadacitinib (RINVOQ), Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Ianalumab (VAY736), Dapirolizumab pegol, Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323), Zolacabtagene autoleucel (Zola-cel; BMS-986353), Nipocalimab (IMAAVY), Cenerimod, Enpatoran (M5049), and others.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market drivers and market barriers

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

SLE Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Treatment of SLE

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey

Marketed Drugs

Emerging Drugs

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE): The 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs

SWOT Analysis

KOL Views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight