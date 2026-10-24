Trump Leaves Open Possibility Of New Attacks On Iran
Trump made the remarks to reporters in Florida while responding to a question about the possibility of resuming strikes against Iran.
“Do you really think that if I had such an intention, I would tell you about it? There is a possibility of that. But there is also a possibility of reaching a good deal,” Trump emphasized.
The U.S. president added:“I can see this through to the end. Or perhaps they will make a deal. I don't know for sure. In any case, we will win.”
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