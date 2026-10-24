Trump Leaves Open Possibility Of New Attacks On Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of launching new military strikes against Iran if Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement.

Trump made the remarks to reporters in Florida while responding to a question about the possibility of resuming strikes against Iran.

“Do you really think that if I had such an intention, I would tell you about it? There is a possibility of that. But there is also a possibility of reaching a good deal,” Trump emphasized.

The U.S. president added:“I can see this through to the end. Or perhaps they will make a deal. I don't know for sure. In any case, we will win.”