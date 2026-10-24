MENAFN - GetNews)"Cantein Organic Hemp Protein Powder, vanilla, 700 g bag with USDA Organic seal."Vanilla, chocolate, and unflavored USDA Organic hemp protein powder, sold direct at cantein.

MONTEREY, Calif. - October 24, 2026 - Cantein, a California protein brand founded by plant scientist Harry Burman, has launched its organic hemp protein powder in vanilla, chocolate, and unflavored. The USDA Organic powder is sold directly at cantein, with 22-28 grams of protein per serving.

Hemp protein powder is made by pressing hemp seeds for their oil and milling the remaining seed into a fine powder. Cantein's unflavored version works well in smoothies, baking, and savory recipes. The vanilla and chocolate versions are made to mix with water or milk.

Burman holds two master's degrees in plant science and spent a decade in agriculture and food systems, including at Rijk Zwaan, a commercial vegetable breeding company. Cantein buys its own hemp protein ingredient and checks the supplier's certificate of analysis before it goes into production.

"A lot of people moving away from pea or whey protein want a short ingredient list and a source they can trust," said Harry Burman, founder of Cantein. "As a plant scientist, I wanted to know exactly where our hemp comes from and what the lab results say before anything gets made. That's the product I wanted to buy, so that's what we built."

Cantein also offers a free Amino Acid Calculator on its website that estimates a person's daily protein and amino acid intake based on the foods they eat.

Product facts



Product: Cantein Organic Hemp Protein Powder

Certification: USDA Organic

Flavors: vanilla, chocolate, unflavored

Protein per serving: 22-28 g

Size and price: 700g, $44.99 Where to buy: cantein and Amazon



Cantein's organic hemp protein powder is available now at cantein.

About Cantein

Cantein is a USDA Organic hemp protein powder brand based in Monterey, California, in 2023 by Plant Scientist Harry Burman. Harry started it because they couldn't tolerate whey or pea protein, and it was created to make plant protein more accessible to everyone.

Media contact:

Harry Burman, Founder, Cantein,...,

Disclaimer: Cantein Organic Hemp Protein Powder is a food product made from hemp seeds. The products mentioned are compliant with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill).