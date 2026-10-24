Putin Says US Citizen Stephen Hubbard Freed: Russian News Agencies

Putin had said that Hubbard was at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported, adding that Witkoff, who was meeting with the Russian president in the city, had thanked Putin for the release.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.