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Putin Says US Citizen Stephen Hubbard Freed: Russian News Agencies

Putin Says US Citizen Stephen Hubbard Freed: Russian News Agencies


Date: 2026-10-24 06:37:12

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American taken captive by Russian forces years ago in Ukraine, during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, news agencies reported.

Putin had said that Hubbard was at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported, adding that Witkoff, who was meeting with the Russian president in the city, had thanked Putin for the release.

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Gulf Times

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