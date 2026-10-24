SBU Detains Donetsk Woman Who Fought For Russia And Planned To Leave For EU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"The suspect was exposed at the Domanove international road border crossing as she was trying to enter Ukraine from Belarus to renew her Ukrainian international passport," the agency said.

Investigators established that, after renewing the document, the woman hoped to travel unhindered to one of the EU countries for permanent residence.

According to the investigation, before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the woman worked as a nurse at the Donetsk Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital. In late February 2022, she voluntarily joined the 91st Separate Rifle Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of Russia's Southern Military District. She attained the rank of sergeant in the Russian army and served until August 2024.

"After subsequently leaving the Russian armed formations, the suspect decided to leave the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region for the EU. To enter the European Union, the woman needed to renew her Ukrainian international passport, which is why she came to Ukraine," the statement said.

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SBU officers documented the suspect crossing the state border and detained her at a hotel in Kovel.

During a search, officers found a Russian passport, Russian army military documents, a veteran's certificate issued by the aggressor country and rubles, the agency said.

Investigators notified the detainee that she was suspected of high treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to post bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo credit: SBU