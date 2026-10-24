Pop Stars Take To The Stage At Olive Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The second day of the Olive Festival, held in the Seaside National Park, was marked by engaging presentations, a pleasant atmosphere and an entertaining programme.

On 24 October, producers showcased a wide range of olives and olive products at pavilions set up along Baku Boulevard.

In response to the strong public interest in the festival, an entertainment programme was organised at the venue from morning until evening. Music played throughout the day, while performances by well-known artists added to the festive atmosphere.

At the evening concert, rapper and singer-songwriter Orkhan Zeynalli, Mardan Kazimov, Honoured Artist Khayyam Nisanov and People's Artist Zulfiya Khanbabayeva performed their popular hits for the audience.

The Olive Festival is held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, and sponsored by olive product brands Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea.

The festival aims to promote Azerbaijan's long-standing olive-growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support their development, while contributing to the establishment of a national brand in the sector.

Admission to the festival grounds and participation in the entertainment and concert programmes are free of charge.

The festival will continue on 25 October. In addition to the opportunity to explore the pavilions, visitors will be able to enjoy performances by People's Artist Aygun Kazimova, Azad Shabanov, Zamiq Huseynov, Teymur Suleymanbayli, Excellent Band and Wave Band.