Houthis Target Key Saudi Facilities Including Airports And Refineries

Houthi Rebels Claim Strikes on Saudi Infrastructure

Sanaa [Yemen], October 25 (ANI): Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree has claimed that Yemen's rebels targeted several key installations, including airports, oil refineries, and an airbase across Saudi Arabia. According to statements made by Saree, multiple locations, including sites in Riyadh, Yanbu, Dammam, and Rabigh, were targeted. "We targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh and Aramco Company in Yanbu," the Houthi military spokesperson said. He further claimed attacks on energy infrastructure in the kingdom, stating, "We targeted Rabigh Refinery and the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia." Saree added that additional aviation and military facilities were also targeted. "We targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Najran Airport, and Khamis Mushait Airbase," he stated. It renewed a warning to airlines, workers, and travellers not to use Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, calling it a "military target".

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities announced that King Khalid International Airport Terminal 1 will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international flights operated by Saudi national carriers, effective Sunday, October 25. Meanwhile, earlier, Saudi authorities on Saturday issued an emergency alert warning of a "hostile aerial threat" in the city of Mecca, with the danger later reported to have passed. The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning in Mecca Province to alert residents of a potential danger. In a post on X, it said, "A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca Province to alert of a potential danger." In another post on X, it said later, " Alert: The danger has passed in Mecca Province." Saudi authorities also issued alerts for Jeddah, Yanbu and Taif governorates, subsequently confirming that the danger had passed in these areas. In its alerts, the Saudi Civil Defense urged residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gatherings and filming. Authorities also advised people to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Military Response and Regional Security Updates

Coalition Interceptions

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu. In a post on X, the coalition spokesperson said, "Interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the cities of Taif and Yanbu."

US Travel Advisory Update

In view of situation, the US has updated its travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates, highlighting an increased threat of potential armed attacks by "Iranian-supported Houthi forces" in the region. While the formal advisory level remains at "Reconsider Travel" (Level 3) with no changes to risk indicators, the updated advisory issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in the UAE explicitly warns of heightened security risks and regional escalation. "Reconsider Travel to the United Arab Emirates due to terrorism and armed conflict," the official advisory states. "There were no changes to the advisory level or risk indicators. Advisory summary was updated to reflect an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis."

Under updated security measures, US government personnel face strict travel restrictions within the UAE. "U.S. government employees working in the UAE need special authorisation to travel to military bases and critical energy infrastructure sites due to UAE government restrictions and potential security risks," the advisory stated. "Additional staffing posture adjustments may be imposed on U.S. personnel under Chief of Mission security responsibility due to evolving security issues." Addressing the threat of regional hostilities, the US Embassy cited ongoing Houthi military actions in neighbouring countries and warned of rapid escalation. (ANI)

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