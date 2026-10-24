Eight Foot Python Rescued After Being Trapped In Odisha Farm Netting

Python Rescue Operation in Mayurbhanj

An 8-foot python trapped for four to five days was rescued and released back into the wild in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The incident took place in Aniapal village, where local farmers grow crops. To protect their fields from wild animals, villagers usually stretch fishing nets around the cultivated areas. The large python became entangled in one of these nets and could not free itself. It remained stuck for nearly five days, struggling and resting on the netting.

Rescue and Rehabilitation Process

Safe Extraction and Health Check

A farmer who was heading to his field noticed the trapped snake. He immediately informed other villagers. The residents then contacted the Baripada forest department for help. The forest department quickly responded and sent experienced animal rescuer Krishna Gochhayat to the spot. Upon reaching Aniapal village, Gochhayat carefully examined the situation. Using a knife, he slowly and gently cut away the fishing net that was tightly wrapped around the python's body. He took special care not to injure the reptile while freeing it.

After the rescue, the team gave the python a light massage and conducted a health check. The snake was found to be in good condition and unharmed. Officials then transported it to the nearby Similipal forest and released it into its natural habitat. Forest department staff and villagers expressed relief that the rescue was completed without harming the animal or the people involved. Such incidents highlight the need for careful placement of protective nets in farming areas that lie close to forest regions so that wildlife does not get accidentally trapped.

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