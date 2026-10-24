Dhami Demands Congress Clarify Stand On Akhilesh Yadav Infiltrator Remark

Dhami Demands Clarification on Infiltrator Remarks

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the Congress to clarify its stand on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's alleged use of the term“infiltrators” for people of Uttarakhand, citing the alliance between the two parties. Dhami said Uttarakhand was known for its patriotic and brave soldiers and described such remarks about the state and its people as an insult. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "The entire world knows that Uttarakhand is a land of self-respecting, patriotic, and brave soldiers. Making such remarks about Uttarakhand or its people is a grave insult to them.”

Recalling Past Incidents and Questioning Congress

He recalled the police firing incidents in Khatima, Mussoorie and Rampur Tiraha during the tenure of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, father of Akhilesh Yadav, and said the incidents remained fresh in the memory of the people of Uttarakhand.“The people of Uttarakhand have not forgotten that during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, incidents such as the Khatima, Mussoorie, and Rampur Tiraha police firings took place. These events remain fresh in our memory,” he said.

The Chief Minister also questioned the Congress party's position, stating that it and the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, were allies and contested elections together. He asked the Uttarakhand Congress to clarify whether it agreed with Akhilesh Yadav's reported remarks about the people of the state.“Furthermore, the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, are in an alliance. The Congress party in Uttarakhand must clarify whether it agrees with Akhilesh Yadav's use of the term infiltrators to describe the people of Uttarakhand. Since the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are allies, work together, and even contest elections together, they must clarify their stand on this issue," Dhami said.

Context of Akhilesh Yadav's Statement

Earlier, while speaking to reporters in Lucknow, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that infiltrators had entered the contracting business and news channels through investments in the media sector and the biggest infiltrators were from Uttarakhand. "That infiltrators have entered the contracting business. Or that infiltrators have entered the news channels. And that infiltrators have entered through investments in these channels. And then, who are the biggest infiltrators in UP? Those from Uttarakhand," he said. (ANI)

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