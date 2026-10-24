Noida Police Refutes False Social Media Rumors Of Communal Violence

Noida Police Denies Viral Rumors of Communal Violence

October 25 (ANI): Gautam Buddh Nagar Police refuted false claims circulating on social media about communal violence, firing and deaths in the city, stating that a case has been registered against those who disseminated the information. In a post on X, Noida Police said the information about alleged sabotage and confrontation in the case was“completely false”.“The information regarding sabotage and confrontation in the referenced case is completely false,” Noida police said.

Legal Action Initiated Against Misinformation

The police said a case had been registered at Sector-126 police station under relevant sections against those who allegedly spread misleading information through the social media handle and conspired to disrupt religious harmony.“A case has been registered at Sector-126 police station under relevant sections against those who, through the said Twitter handle, disseminated misleading information and conspired to disrupt religious harmony. The necessary legal action in the case is underway. Necessary legal action in the case is underway,” the police said.

The clarification came in response to a social media post on X which claimed that clashes over the demolition of a Jamia Masjid in Noida had escalated into communal violence, alleging firing and deaths. (ANI)

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