General Naravane Discusses AI In Warfare At Kasauli Literature Fest

General Naravane on AI in Modern Warfare

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in weaponry, weapon systems and platforms is growing rapidly, stressing the need to carefully consider the extent of its adoption and autonomy. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 15th Khushwant Singh Literature Festival, Naravane said, "The use of AI in weaponry, weapon systems, and platforms is growing rapidly. We must carefully consider the extent to which we should adopt these technologies and how much autonomy should be granted to AI."

Referring to the festival's theme, 'The Art of Disagreement', Naravane said disagreement should not lead to personal attacks.“The theme of this fest was The Art of Disagreement. There is, indeed, an art to expressing disagreement. It does not mean that you should start attacking the person you are speaking with,” he said. Naravane also emphasised the importance of expressing disagreement by focusing on issues rather than individuals.“When you disagree, focus on the issue, not the individual,” he added.

15th Khushwant Singh Literary Festival 2026

The 15th Khushwant Singh Literary Festival 2026 got off to a start on Friday at the historic Kasauli Club. Centred on the theme“The Art of Disagreement: Conversations Across Divides”, the festival brought vibrant shades of history, literature, love and loss, politics, women's rights, food, faith, among others into an engaging conversation at the Kasauli Club, nestled against the tranquil backdrop of the rolling hills.

Former Army Chief Naravane, on the occasion, launched 'Forever Young KSLF ', which came as a prominent advisory for the young and upcoming writers. Addressing budding authors, Naravane said, "Discipline is a must for both in the Army and in the writing profession. "A soldier writes his diary every day; a writer must write every day," he said. He urged young writers to write about serious issues without malice towards anyone. On fearless writing, he gave a powerful quote: "Write fearlessly, but write responsibly. The pen, like the sword, must be wielded with honour."

Festival Sessions and Discussions

Meanwhile, the session began with Sarbpreet Singh's“A Melodious Preface: Khwabgah: The House of Dreams – From Longing to Annihilation,” followed by the welcome address by Rahul Singh, son of the late Khushwant Singh, who is the Festival Director. He remembered his father as a man of many parts. He was a disciplinarian to the core, besides being an uncrowned king of humour, who wrote every day for nearly 70 years, adding that he was fearless when it came to standing his guns on issues.

Bachi Karkaria, a veteran journalist and author, recalled her long association with Khushwant Singh. Lawyer and author Mihira Sood, in conversation with journalist Anna M Vetticad during the session“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun-damental Rights,” highlighted why legal reforms alone cannot ensure gender equality.

In the session 'Mizoram: From Battlefield to Ballot Box ', author and journalist Sanjoy Hazarika discussed Mizoram's transition from armed insurgency to democratic governance, in conversation with literary agent and editor Preeti Gill. Drawing on his book Lal Thanhawla: The Boy from Zarkawt and the Making of Mizoram, Hazarika reflected on the state's political history, the role of the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the 1986 Mizo Peace Accord that paved the way for peace and mainstream politics. The discussion also highlighted Mizoram's response to the displacement of people from Manipur following the ethnic violence that began in May 2023. The session explored the role of leadership, political negotiations and humanitarian responsibility in shaping Mizoram's journey from conflict to stability.

Chef, restaurateur and author Rahul Akerkar traced his journey from biochemical engineering to the culinary world, in conversation with Parvana Noorani. Drawing from his autobiography 'Biting More Than I Can Chew', he emphasised authenticity, simplicity and experimentation in cooking, while reflecting on cultural diversity, mentoring young chefs and embracing unexpected opportunities.

Molecular biologist turned science writer Upasana Sarraju explored the power of curiosity, humour and unconventional thinking, in conversation with Berty Ashley. Drawing from her book Unruly, she highlighted how seemingly absurd questions can challenge conventional wisdom and lead to unexpected insights.

Authors Roopinder Singh and Kamla Kapur, in conversation with Radhika Sharma, explored personal faith and collective worship. The session highlighted the Sikh values of sewa and langar, the spiritual significance of the Guru Granth Sahib, and the idea of discovering divinity through inner reflection and everyday life.

Psychologist-author Nishtha Lamba and journalist-author Narayani Ganesh explored trauma, anger and emotional well-being at a session titled 'Angry Young Nation' at KSLF 2026, moderated by clinical psychotherapist Sonali Gupta.

Author Alexander Kopelman led an interactive workshop, 'Finding My Inner Compass', with Saumya Sharma as interlocutor. Bringing together students and teachers from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and neighbouring areas, the session explored self-discovery, social expectations and individuality, encouraging students to embrace their uniqueness and make independent choices while maintaining a sense of belonging.

At a session titled 'Transcending Loss and Grief', Veena Naravane and Bahar Dutt explored emotional healing after the loss of a loved one. Naravane emphasised that children who lose a parent must be encouraged to express their emotions rather than burdened with adult responsibilities. (ANI)

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