Arab Tourism Organisation Condemns Church Attack In Jordan
Amman, October 24 (Petra) The Arab Tourism Organisation condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Karak Governorate that left several people dead and others injured.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the organisation expressed solidarity with the Jordanian government and people, rejecting all acts of terrorism that threaten the Kingdom's security and stability.
The organisation extended its condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II, the victims' families and the Jordanian government and people. It expressed wishes for Jordan's continued security, stability, progress and prosperity.
//Petra// AK
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