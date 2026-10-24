Russian Attack Leaves One District In Vinnytsia Region Without Power
She emphasized that no one was injured as a result of the strike.
“Rescue workers and utility crews are working to address the aftermath of the shelling and restore power,” Zabolotna said.Read also: Drone debris falls on parking lot in central Kyiv, injuring one perso
The head of the Regional Military Administration asked residents to conserve electricity to avoid overloading the grid.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 22, a massive Russian attack in Vinnytsia region caused damage to industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and private homes.
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