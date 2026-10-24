Russian Attack Leaves One District In Vinnytsia Region Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

She emphasized that no one was injured as a result of the strike.

“Rescue workers and utility crews are working to address the aftermath of the shelling and restore power,” Zabolotna said.

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The head of the Regional Military Administration asked residents to conserve electricity to avoid overloading the grid.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 22, a massive Russian attack in Vinnytsia region caused damage to industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and private homes.

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