Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Footage Of Opening Ceremony Of Inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-10-24 05:31:58

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Footage dedicated to the official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has been posted on the official social media pages of President Ilham Aliyev.

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival."

MENAFN24102026000187011040ID1111860768


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search