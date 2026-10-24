Footage Of Opening Ceremony Of Inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Footage dedicated to the official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has been posted on the official social media pages of President Ilham Aliyev.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment