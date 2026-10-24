Gianni Infantino Presented Keepsakes To President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the ceremony.
First, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other guests.
Gianni Infantino presented keepsakes to the head of state.
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