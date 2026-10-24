Yahir Valencia Crowned Euro Skim Tour Champion For Second Straight Year

Yahir Valencia, 2026 EST Champion

Yahir Valencia Skimboarding in Porotugal

Yahir Valencia competing on the 2026 Euro Skim Tour

Podium Finishers at Open Européen de Skimboard in La Tranche-sur-Mer, France

Mexico's Yahir Valencia Defends His Euro Skim Tour Crown

- Yahir ValenciaVENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mexican professional skimboarder Yahir Valencia has claimed his second consecutive Euro Skim Tour (EST) championship, finishing the 2026 season atop the rankings with 1,860 points.Valencia, a native of Barra de Navidad, Mexico, secured the title with three podium finishes across the European circuit, including a victory in Sesimbra, Portugal, a third-place finish in Caños de Meca, Spain, and a runner-up finish at the season finale in La Tranche-sur-Mer, France. After becoming the first Mexican skimboarder to win the Euro Skim Tour in 2025, Valencia successfully defended his title in 2026, further establishing himself as one of the sport's leading international competitors."I'm very happy and proud of my performance, but most of all I'm grateful for everything I experienced during this time," Valencia said. "The most valuable thing about this season was sharing it with amazing people, discovering new places, and continuing to learn and grow both on and off the water. I'm heading home with incredible memories, new friendships, and the motivation to keep improving and enjoying what I'm so passionate about."Valencia opened his 2026 campaign with a victory in Sesimbra, Portugal, June 5–7, before finishing third at the Trafalgar event in Caños de Meca, Spain, September 4–6. He concluded the season with a second-place finish at the Open Européen de Skimboard in La Tranche-sur-Mer, France, October 9–11, securing his second consecutive European championship.The achievement follows a dominant 2025 campaign in which Valencia swept all three Euro Skim Tour events. Valencia also finished third at El Rey de Lovers in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in April this year, the first stop of the 2026 United Skim Tour. Valencia finished runner-up in the United Skim Tour world rankings in both 2022 and 2023. Since 2022, he has recorded five UST event victories, including most recently the 2024 El Rey de Lovers contest in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.His continued success reflects the growing presence of Mexican skimboarders on the international stage, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Gerardo Valencia, who claimed the United Skim Tour world championship in 2021.About Zap SkimboardsFounded in Venice, Florida, in 1983, Zap Skimboards is one of the world's leading skimboard manufacturers, known for handcrafting high-performance boards for riders of all levels. With over four decades of innovation and a global team of professional athletes, Zap continues to push the sport forward while staying true to its roots.Learn more at the Zap Skimboards Website.

David Haefele

Upwell Marketing

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Yahir Valencia Crowned Euro Skim Tour Champion for Second Straight Year News Provided By Upwell Marketing October 24, 2026, 21:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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