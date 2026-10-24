India Condemns Karak Church Attack Reaffirms Solidarity With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) India condemned Friday's attack on a church in Karak Governorate, which left several people dead and others injured.

In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs extended condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry reaffirmed India's solidarity with the Jordanian government and people, stressing its firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

//Petra// AK