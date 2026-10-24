Drone Debris Falls On Parking Lot In Central Kyiv, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the city center, debris from a drone fell onto an open parking lot. Cars were damaged, but there was no fire,” he wrote.

According to preliminary information, the mayor added, there is one person injured.

Klitschko added that medical personnel provided assistance to the victim at the scene.

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As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces have shot down 101 of the 126 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 23.

Illustrative photo: AI